By Fergus Jensen
| JAKARTA
JAKARTA May 14 A graft scandal that has
engulfed the top levels of Indonesia's oil ministry widened on
Wednesday, with the anti-corruption agency identifying the head
of parliament's energy committee and a company executive as
suspects in the case.
The Corruption Eradication Agency (KPK) added the two
suspects to its investigation of the former head of energy
regulator SKKMigas, Rudi Rubiandini, who was sentenced to seven
years in prison last month for accepting more than $1 million in
bribes.
The graft case threatens to undermine Indonesia's attempts
to attract more investment from global energy firms, several of
which have threatened to scale back operations due to
uncertainty about the investment environment.
KPK spokesman Johan Budi said one of the two suspects was
the chairman of parliament's energy committee, but only
identified him by his initials S.B. It is KPK policy not to give
a suspect's full name.
The lawmaker is suspected of violating bribery laws.
Sutan Bhathoegana is head of parliament committee VII, which
oversees energy, natural resources and environment.
"(We) suspect corruption took place in connection to the
revised budget for 2013 at the energy and mineral resources
ministry with the suspect S.B. as chairman of parliament
committee VII," Budi was quoted as saying to reporters on TV One
news.
Bhathoegana denied any wrongdoing in the Rubiandini case,
Antara news reported in February. The lawmaker, who is a member
of the ruling Democratic Party, did not answer repeated calls
following the KPK announcement on Wednesday.
The anti-graft agency also said the president director of
Kaltim Parna Industri (KPI) was a suspect, but only identified
him by his initials A.M.S. The president director of KPI is
Artha Meris Simbolon.
"(We) suspect corruption took place in connection with the
suspected giving (of gratification payments) to the head of
SKKMigas ... and made by suspect A.M.S., who is the president
director of KPI," Budi said.
Simbolon was unavailable for comment and KPI's offices in
Jakarta and Kalimantan also declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Anastasia Arvirianty; Editing by Randy
Fabi, Jonathan Thatcher and Simon Cameron-Moore)