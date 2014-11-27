* Government taking hard look at oil and gas 'mafia'
* First sector-wide study of oil and gas industry by KPK
* First KPK investigation of Pertamina, Petral
By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, Nov 27 Indonesia's anti-graft watchdog
will launch an unprecedented investigation next year into the
energy industry, as part of a stepped-up campaign to rid the
sector of what President Joko Widodo's administration has called
an "oil and gas mafia".
Widodo and his team, even before he was sworn in last month,
pledged to reform state energy firm Pertamina and audit its
trading arm, Petral, in efforts to cut fuel spending - the main
component of Indonesia's fiscal and current account deficits.
For the first time, the Corruption Eradication
Commission(KPK) plans to work with tax officials, police and
other authorities to investigate Pertamina, Petral and all
stakeholders in the energy sector, said an official with the
anti-graft agency.
The KPK made a similar audit of the mining sector this year
that uncovered tax fraud worth 28.4 trillion rupiah ($2.33
billion) by several large mining firms, and triggered a
landslide of reforms including the revocation of more than 4,000
problematic mining permits.
Indonesia's oil and gas sector is the largest contributor to
state income, making up an estimated 12 percent of state revenue
this year.
"In 2015, we plan to undertake a comprehensive study of the
management of the entire oil and gas sector," Johan Budi, deputy
chairman for the Corruption Eradication Commission's (KPK) crime
prevention unit, told Reuters.
"All stakeholders in the oil and gas sector (will be looked
at)," Budi said, in a process that could led to more
prosecutions.
The KPK audit will help determine how much graft in the
energy industry costs Indonesia, Budi said, adding that the KPK
may team up with the government.
Widodo's administration is also carrying out investigations,
in efforts to root out a "mafia" it says has influence over
high-ranking officials and decision makers in the oil and gas
sector, and has commenced an audit of Petral's transactions over
the past five years.
Former energy minister Jero Wacik stepped down in September
after being named a suspect in a case involving extortion and
kickbacks worth about $841,000.
Telephone calls to a Pertamina spokesperson for comment went
unanswered, and other industry officials were not immediately
available.
The KPK investigation and government campaign to clean up
the energy sector could present new opportunities for other
national oil companies looking to deal directly with Indonesia.
Widodo's mandate to repair investment in the sector has
already been viewed positively by majors operating in Southeast
Asia's biggest economy.
The former OPEC member has been hit hard by falling oil
production, insufficient gas infrastructure and a series of
corruption scandals that have led to the downfall of top energy
officials. Indonesia has become a major crude importer with its
oil deficit ballooning to $27.7 billion in 2013 from just $3.4
billion in 2004, according to the energy minister.
Budi said the KPK investigation would be similar to its
probe into the mining sector this year, which involved working
with the tax directorate, police, forestry and mining ministries
to ensure compliance with government rules and to plug an
estimated $5 billion in unpaid taxes.
Within his first weeks in office, Widodo's newly appointed
energy minister Sudirman Said sacked the incumbent director
general of oil and gas and told all senior officials at the
directorate they would need to re-apply for their
jobs.
Days later a former deputy chairman of KPK, Amien Sunaryadi,
was appointed to head the oil and gas regulator (SKKMigas).
Sunaryadi's predecessor, Rudi Rubiandini, is serving a
seven-year prison term for taking over $1 million in bribes from
the owner of a Singapore-based oil company, uncovered in a sting
launched by KPK.
Energy minister Said has also formed a team to help
completely overhaul regulation of the sector and to find
problematic areas, from upstream to downstream.
(Additional reporting by Wilda Asmarini and Dennys Kapa;
Editing by Randy Fabi and Tom Hogue)