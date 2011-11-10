JAKARTA Nov 10 Indonesia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports fell 4.1 percent in September to 99.2 million British thermal units (mmbtu) from 103.4 mmbtu a year earlier, though the value of the shipments jumped 62 percent, the country's central bank said on Thursday.

LNG exports were valued at $1,230 billion compared with $758 million in the same month last year, the data showed.

Asian LNG prices have jumped in recent months on strong demand in the aftermath of the March earthquake in Japan, to around $17 per mmBTU for December, double last year's levels.

The country's exports of crude oil also fell 18.1 percent to 10.96 million barrels in September, versus 13.38 million a year earlier, the central bank said. The value of the crude rose 19 percent.

Energy exports from Indonesia, a former OPEC oil producer and the world's third-biggest LNG exporter, have been falling in recent years as the country struggles to boost output from ageing fields and attract new investment for development, while local demand for gas is rising on industrial growth.

Earlier this week, the state-controlled gas distributor Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN) agreed to more than double its gas purchase price, to compete with Chinese buyers and give firms more incentive to develop new fields in Indonesia. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)