JAKARTA Nov 8 Indonesia's top gas distributor, Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN) , has agreed to more than double its gas purchase price from Santos Indonesia to $5.00 per million British thermal units(mmBtu) from $2.14 per mmBtu, energy watchdog BPMigas said on Tuesday.

"By signing this deal, we also hope to increase the buying price for contracts that are under $3.00 per mmbtu. It will speed up the process of price and allocation negotiations, to boost exploration and exploitation of oil and gas in Indonesia," said BPMigas spokesman, Gde Pradnyana.

The Maleo gas field, operated by the Indonesian unit of Australian oil and gas firm Santos Ltd , has been supplying PGN with 110 billion British thermal unit per day (bBtud) since 2006.

Indonesia is also aiming for a higher export price for liquefied natural gas (LNG) sold to China.

Earlier this year, a government official said Indonesia will try to reactivate price talks for LNG from the BP operated Tangguh LNG plant in Papua province, which has a long-term deal to supply 2.6 million tonnes per year to a terminal in Fujian.

BPMigas had said that Tangguh sells LNG to China at $3.35 per mmBtu, compared with Asian spot prices of around $17.00 mmBTU. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)