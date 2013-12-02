JAKARTA Dec 2 Indonesia's anti-graft agency
questioned the energy minister on Monday over a corruption
scandal that has ensnared top oil officials and threatened to
tarnish President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's final year in
office.
Minister Jero Wacik, a member of the president's ruling
Democratic party, was called in as a witness by the Corruption
Eradication Commission (KPK) as part of a probe into bribery
charges against the head of the energy regulator SKKMigas.
Along with the risk of political damage, the scandal could
undermine attempts to attract more investment from international
energy firms, several of which have threatened to scale back
operations due to uncertainty about the investment environment.
Wacik has denied any involvement in the SKKMigas case.
"I am here to fulfill a KPK summons today to provide an
explanation about a case that is currently being processed,"
Wacik told reporters after arriving at the agency's headquarters
in Jakarta.
The regulator was thrown into disarray in August when Rudi
Rubiandini, who has since been suspended as chairman, was
arrested on suspicion of accepting a bribe from an employee of
Singapore-based firm Kernel Oil.
The energy ministry's secretary general along with three
other top officials from SKKMigas have been banned from overseas
travel by KPK due to their links to the investigation.
The scandal, the first to reach the top levels of the energy
ministry, has added to investor concerns over Indonesia's energy
policies, which have been criticised as being unclear and
nationalistic.
Indonesia has struggled to stop its decline in oil
production at a time when energy demand, driven by rapid
economic growth, has been surging, driving a widening current
account deficit.
The oil and gas sector is politically crucial, accounting
for about a fifth of Indonesia's government revenue.
Indonesia was once self-sufficient in oil and gas but has
been struggling for years to attract investment to halt
declining output from a peak of around 1.6 million barrels per
day (bpd) in 1995. Indonesia has said it expects to produce
826,000 bpd this year and 870,000 bpd in 2014.
Wacik is the latest top official to be summoned for
questioning by the KPK. At the weekend, the agency questioned
Vice President Boediono over a case related to a bank rescue in
2009 when he headed the central bank.
The graft cases and investigations undermine Yudhoyono's
claims that during his two terms as president he has
successfully tackled the corruption that has long been a routine
part of doing business in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
Yudhoyono's party has seen its popularity slide ahead of
next year's parliamentary and presidential elections.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by
Ed Davies)