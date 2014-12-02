(Adds Petral comments)
By Fergus Jensen and Wilda Asmarini
YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia/JAKARTA Dec 2 Indonesia's
new administration plans a major expansion of oil storage and
will construct more refineries as part of sweeping energy
reforms that will also help in cracking down on any corruption
in the state oil trader.
Sworn in just six weeks ago, President Joko Widodo launched
the overhaul of the scandal-tainted oil and gas sector last
Friday by sacking the entire board of state oil giant Pertamina
and pledging a comprehensive audit of its trading arm, Petral.
In 2013, Indonesia's oil and gas sector made up over 7
percent of GDP in the $740 billion economy, Southeast Asia's
largest.
When completed, the plan to increase storage and refining
capacity will allow Indonesia to shift from buying gasoline and
diesel on the opaque spot market to stable long-term contracts
with foreign producers. That would also reduce opportunities for
graft at Petral.
"With limited storage, all you can do is buy on the spot
market and then you are at the mercy of the market," Ari
Soemarno, a presidential adviser and former head of Pertamina,
told Reuters.
Energy Minister Sudirman Said told reporters last week:
"Every transaction that is hidden definitely has that potential
(for corruption). Direct deals reduce that potential...and
reduce the role of intermediaries."
Simson Panjaitan, Petral's head of finance, risk and general
affairs, said he supported the reforms being introduced by the
new president but dismissed suggestions of corruption in his
company.
"There is no evidence saying we are corrupt, that we are the
mafia. It's hard for me to believe," he told Reuters after
speaking at a conference in the city of Yogyakarta.
Indonesia plans to add a minimum of 9.4 million barrels of
new fuel storage capacity by 2019, an increase of around 40
percent, at a cost of $2.44 billion, Pertamina officials said.
The country, which is expected to become the world's largest
gasoline importer by 2018, wants to increase its operational
reserves to 30 days worth of fuel, up from the current 18-23
days.
In the longer term, Pertamina is looking to upgrade its six
refineries to increase capacity to 1.5 million barrels per day
from the current 1 million bpd. It is also considering investing
in new refineries, despite not having built one since 1994.
The refinery and storage development plans are not new under
President Widodo but have been held back for years by vested
interests who profit from fuel imports, officials have said.
PUSHING ASIDE THE MIDDLEMAN
The president's plans will also likely sideline Hong
Kong-based Pertamina Energy Trading Limited (Petral).
The company, which conducts its trading business from
Singapore, holds a near monopoly on the trading of billions of
dollars worth of crude and oil products in and out of the former
OPEC member.
Petral reported revenue of $31.5 billion and net profit of
$47 million in 2011, the latest data provided on the company's
website.
But the lack of transparency from its oil trades has raised
concerns that transactions can be easily manipulated by what the
president calls the oil mafia, which is believed to steal as
much as $400 million a year, according to presidential adviser
Soemarno.
Oil traders in Singapore said they had not seen any major
changes in Petral's operations.
"It is not in the interest of the current Indonesian
government to have either outflows or inflows disrupted, unless
there is evidence that a particular shipment is directly tainted
and for now, there is none," said Thomson Reuters Oil Research &
Forecasts (Asia) in a report.
Last week, State Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno, who is
the sister of Ari Soemarno, said she would consider relocating
Petral to Indonesia from its offices in Hong Kong and Singapore,
a move that could allow for better government oversight of the
company.
The energy ministry and the country's main anti-graft
watchdog, the Corruption Eradication Commission, are planning
separate audits of Petral to ensure no wrongdoing.
"So far, we have no conclusion about Petral. We are still
waiting for recommendations," Energy Minister Said told Reuters
on Monday.
The ministry has asked an independent team of experts to
recommend specific government policies to clean up Petral,
Pertamina and the rest of the energy industry. The report is due
in six months.
"We want to build an institution that allows everything to
be seen. Whatever (Petral) does...everyone will know," said
Faisal Basri, the head of the energy ministry's oil and gas
governance reform team.
(1 US dollar = 12,275 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Henning
Gloystein in Singapore; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)