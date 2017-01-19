* Contractors to shoulder costs on new oil, gas deals
* But will retain more output from fields
* Shift will not apply to existing deals
* Move was flagged late last year
JAKARTA, Jan 19 Indonesia has adopted a new
scheme for future oil and gas production sharing deals so that
contractors shoulder the cost of exploration and production,
rather than being reimbursed by the government.
Under the shake-up, flagged late last year, contractors will
retain a bigger portion of the oil and gas they recover in
return for paying more upfront costs.
The shift, designed to ease the burden on Jakarta's budget,
will only apply to new contracts and will not disrupt existing
agreements using the current cost-recovery system.
Big global firms such as Chevron, Exxon Mobil
and Total operate in Indonesia, but the
country has struggled to attract fresh investment and to develop
new fields.
Speaking at a press conference late on Wednesday, Energy
Minister Ignasius Jonan said the base split for gas production
would be 52 percent for the government, with the rest going to a
contractor. For oil output, the government will get 57 percent.
Contractors could be awarded a bigger share of production if
conditions make working on a field more difficult and expensive,
he added.
Under the previous system, the government received a share
of 70 percent for gas and 85 percent for oil.
The first contract under the new scheme was signed on
Wednesday with PT Pertamina for the Offshore North West Java
(ONWJ) block, in which the government gets 37.5 percent of any
gas and 42.5 percent of oil.
"This gross split (mechanism) means all expenses would be
the responsibility of the contractor, no longer burdening the
state budget," Jonan told reporters.
Pertamina's chief executive Dwi Soetjipto said the increased
split for the ONWJ block would not cover its costs, but that he
hoped to retrieve them by "making efforts on efficiency".
Last year, oil and gas contractors operating in Indonesia
asked for more than $11 billion reimbursement for costs, much
bigger than the $8.4 billion initially planned.
Indonesia's crude oil output peaked at around 1.7 million
barrels per day in the mid-1990s. But with few significant oil
discoveries in Western Indonesia in the past 10 years,
production has fallen to roughly half that as old fields have
matured and died.
The industry is a vital part of the Indonesian economy, but
its contribution to state revenue has dropped from around 25
percent in 2006 to an expected 3.4 percent this year, according
to data compiled by consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Wilda Asmarini;
Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Joseph Radford)