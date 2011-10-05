JAKARTA Oct 5 Indonesia's state-run Pertamina has planned for maintenance at the offshore North West Java oil and gas field in the second and third weeks of October, energy watchdog BPMigas said on Wednesday.

The Maleo gas field in East Java, operated by Santos Indonesia, will also undergo a one-month maintenance in early November, pushed from the original plan in October, BPMigas said.

The North West Java field in Banten, operated by Pertamina Hulu Energy, will undergo compressor reconfiguration to raise its gas production to 225 billion British thermal units per day (bBtud) from 190 bBtud currently, said a regulator spokesman.

The field also has a crude production target of 31,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and up to end-July, the average realisation of crude from the block is 31,373 bopd and 186 bBtud of gas, the mines and energy ministry said on its website.

By 2012, the North West Java field aims for production to reach 35,000 bopd of crude and 231 bBtud of gas, according to the website.

BPMigas also said that during the Maleo gas field maintenance, Santos Indonesia -- a unit of Australian oil/gas exploration and production firm Santos Ltd -- will fix its mobile offshore production unit.

The maintenance over a one-month period will include 15 days of production stoppage, BPMigas said.

Buyers of Maleo gas include state utility PLN and Perusahaan Gas Negara . The field produces an average of 120 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Writing by Ramthan Hussain; editing by Miral Fahmy)