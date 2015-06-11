By Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA, June 11 Global energy companies are
expected to continue to reduce oil and gas production in
Indonesia in 2016, the country's upstream energy regulator
(SKKMigas) said on Thursday, as Southeast Asia's largest economy
increasingly turns to imports to feed escalating fuel demand.
Indonesia was once self-sufficient in oil and gas but has
struggled for years to attract investment to halt declining
output - difficulties that have been exacerbated by the current
low oil price environment that has led several firms to
relinquish exploration assets.
Gasoline demand from Indonesia, one of the world's biggest
importers of refined products, is expected to increase 38
percent to 6.6 million barrels in the third quarter from a year
earlier.
"Generally, we can see production is declining," SKKMigas
deputy chairman Zikrullah told parliament referring to output of
crude oil and gas from several major firms, noting some
exceptions. Output from the Cepu block operated by ExxonMobil
may increase up to 41 percent to 165,000 bpd in 2016, he
said.
Last month Exxon said it was targeting peak output at Cepu
later this year of more than 200,000 bpd.
Output from Indonesia's top crude producer Chevron
has fallen 24 percent in the past 5 years, Zikrullah said.
Domestic energy production is an important source of
government revenue, but is expected to drop by at least a third
this year as a fall in production costs has failed to keep pace
with a 40 percent drop in oil prices and threatens to
limit future output.
The government is targeting 2015 oil output of 825,000
barrels per day.
SKKMigas said in December it expects spending in the
upstream sector to reach $22.2 billion in 2015, down from a 2014
target of $25.64 billion.
Tables below show SKKMigas oil and gas lifting targets for
several of the biggest energy firms in Indonesia in 2015 and
2016.
Gas (mmscfd)
2015 2016e
------ ------
BP 1012 900-982
Total 1420 1,198-1,307
ConocoPhillips 1170 1051-1146
Oil (mbopd)
2015 2016e
------ ------
BP <6^ 5.7^
Total 65.7 55.7-57.1
ConocoPhillips 28.9 23.4-24
Chevron 295 265.5-276.9
ExxonMobil 116.9 161.1-165
^ Company estimate
Note: Data shown is amalgamated where companies have more
than one Indonesian unit in production.
(Writing by Fergus Jensen, editing by David Evans)