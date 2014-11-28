JAKARTA Nov 28 Indonesia's president picked the
president director of cement firm PT Semen Indonesia,
Dwi Soetjipto, as the new head of state energy firm Pertamina
, a cabinet minister said on Friday.
Soetjipto, who has little experience in the energy sector,
will be responsible for implementing much needed reforms at
Pertamina, which has struggled to halt declining domestic crude
production and cope with rising demand for oil and gas imports.
"The president decided the best person for the role is Dwi
Soetjipto," State Enterprise Minister Rini Soemarno told
reporters.
Pertamina, which reported a 20 percent drop in income to
$1.15 billion for the first half of 2014 compared to the same
period last year, has been aggressively acquiring energy assets
both at home and abroad to offset its declining output.
Over the next five years, Pertamina plans to spend $61
billion, 83 percent of which will be on upstream development
including mergers and acquisitions.
Under Soetjipto's leadership, Indonesia's biggest cement
maker expanded overseas by buying stakes in cement firms in
Vietnam and Myanmar.
