(Corrects first name of new SKKMigas chief to Amien, not Amin)
JAKARTA Nov 19 Indonesia's president appointed
a former senior official at the corruption watchdog to head
energy regulator SKKMigas, as part of efforts to restore
investor confidence in the country's graft-ridden energy sector.
"The presidential decree also appointed Amien Sunaryadi as
the head of SKKMigas," Energy Minister Sudirman Said told
reporters, replacing acting chairman Johannes Widjonarko. The
decision was effective Nov. 18, he said.
Said added that he believed Sunaryadi, who previously served
as a deputy chairman tasked with designing the institutional
system of Indonesia's Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK),
was well suited to the role.
"SKKMigas needs to be managed by a fighter, and in my
opionion Sunaryadi can be categorized as a fighter. His
strength, as someone very concerned with the institutional
system, is much needed at SKKMigas."
Sunaryadi's predecessor, Rudi Rubiandini, is serving a
seven-year prison term for graft, after a probe launched by the
KPK.
(Reporting by Jakarta Bureau; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing
by Kim Coghill)