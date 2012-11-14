JAKARTA Nov 14 The court ruling that dismantled
Indonesia's energy regulator BPMigas also stipulated that the
government must honour all energy production sharing agreements
signed with oil and gas companies.
BPMigas managed contracts with energy majors such as Chevron
, Exxon Mobil and CNOOC. BPMigas said
the fate of these contracts was uncertain after the court
decreed it unconstitutional on Tuesday and gave its powers to
the government.
"All the production sharing contracts (PSCs) signed between
BPMigas and business entities or Permanent Business
Establishments must remain in force until they expire or at
another time in accordance with the agreement," the court said
in its ruling.
"From the time of this decision, all rights and authority of
BPMigas in PSCs shall be implemented by the Government or
State-Owned Enterprise set by the Government," the ruling said.
Indonesia's energy ministry plans to set up a unit to take
over the duties of BPMigas, the deputy minister said on
Wednesday.