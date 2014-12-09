JAKARTA Dec 9 Spending in Indonesia on oil and gas exploration and production could fall by 20 percent in 2015 as a slide in global prices makes some projects no longer viable, its top industry association said on Tuesday.

Declining energy investment could weigh on newly appointed President Joko Widodo's economic growth target of 7 percent in 2015, which is underpinned by new investment in oil and gas. The sector is the biggest contributor to state revenue at about 12 percent this year.

Widodo has ordered sweeping reforms in efforts to wipe out corruption and encourage investment in energy. The former OPEC member has become a top crude importer and aims to avert future fuel shortages.

"We estimate oil and gas companies' capex will decline 20 percent next year," Lukman Mahfoedz, a director at the Indonesia Petroleum Association (IPA), told reporters.

Realized investment in Indonesia's upstream oil and gas sector is expected to fall below a target of around $32 billion this year, because many projects have been delayed, Mahfoedz said.

Brent crude oil has plummeted 43 percent since June, reaching a five-year low below $66 a barrel on Tuesday after sliding for a sixth consecutive session on signs of a growing supply glut.

Indonesia needs to triple the current level of energy exploration to avoid future shortages in supply, but meeting that goal will be "very difficult now", Mahfoedz said.

The government hopes crude oil output will reach 900,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2015, the regulator said last month, up from an estimated 794,000 bpd this year.

With oil prices below $70 per barrel, however, some projects are no longer economically viable, said Mahfoedz, who is also the chief executive of Indonesia's largest listed energy company, Medco Energi Internasional.

Mahfoedz stopped short of naming which projects might be put on hold.

The association fully supports Widodo's efforts to end corruption in the sector, newly appointed IPA President Craig Stewart said, adding that there were around 300 oil and gas production-sharing contracts in Indonesia with varying cost structures and at various stages of development.

Most international oil companies have major investments in Indonesia including Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp , BP and Total.

Firms are looking at their break-even price to maintain production from older wells, which may need high levels of capital spending, Stewart said.

When asked whether projects in Indonesia are still viable, Stewart said, "For some mega projects and the cost in today's price, no. We are all sad. It's not good, I tell you." (Writing by Fergus Jensen; editing by Jane Baird)