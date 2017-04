JAKARTA, March 18 Indonesia's state-owned Pertamina, Royal Dutch Shell, and Malaysia's Petronas were among the companies awarded Indonesian oil and gas blocks in its latest offering of exploration concessions, government officials said on Wednesday.

In the tender round, Indonesia offered 13 conventional and three unconventional oil and gas blocks. It was not yet clear which blocks were awarded to the three major oil firms. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Tom Hogue)