(Adds table, details) JAKARTA, March 18 Indonesia's state-owned Pertamina, Royal Dutch Shell, and Malaysia's Petronas were among the companies awarded 11 Indonesian oil and gas blocks last year, government officials said on Wednesday. Indonesia offered a total of 16 conventional and unconventional oil and gas blocks last year, Wiratmadja Puja, acting director general of oil and gas at the Indonesian energy and mines ministry said. Government officials previously put the number at 21. "We will bid (another) 12 oil and gas blocks this year -- two conventional blocks and 10 shale gas blocks," Naryanto Wagimin, director oil and gas upstream at the Indonesian energy and mines ministry said, referring to 2015. "We want more realistic (bids) and prioritize the more credible companies." Below is a table of awarded blocks for 2014: Company Block Planned investment ------------------------------------------------------------ Petronas North Madura II $68 million ------------------------------------------------------------ Statoil ASA Aru offshore $2.9 million ------------------------------------------------------------ PT Petcon Resources Kualakurun $2 million Petronas ------------------------------------------------------------ PT Mentari Abdi Pratiwi Garung $3.5 million ------------------------------------------------------------ Royal Dutch Shell South Moa Island $1.95 million ------------------------------------------------------------ PT Gema Terra Southeast Papua $4 million Transform Exploration ------------------------------------------------------------ Pertamina Abar (West Java) $12.9 million ------------------------------------------------------------ Pertamina Anggursi (West Java) $11.9 million ------------------------------------------------------------ Bukit Energy Indonesia Sakakemang $11.5 million Pertamina ----------------------------------------------------------- Petroselat Ltd Selat Panjang $11.8 million ----------------------------------------------------------- Bukit Energy Indonesia Palmerah $13.7 million Palmerah Deep Ltd New Zealand Oil & Gas Ltd PT SNP Indonesia Bumi Perdana Energy Ltd Glory Wealth Pacific Ltd ------------------------------------------------------------