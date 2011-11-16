Nov 16 Rare photos of five different wild
cats, including the endangered Sumatran tiger, have been caught
on camera in an Indonesian forest threatened by deforestation,
and the area must be protected, environmental group WWF said on
Wednesday.
WWF used camera traps to capture the images of the Sumatran
tiger, clouded leopard, marble cat, golden cat and leopard cat
in a forest corridor near the Bukit Tigapuluh forest on central
Sumatra island, which has seen rampant deforestation for palm
oil and paper plantations.
Four of the species are protected by Indonesian regulations
and are threatened with extinction, said Karmila Parakkasi,
Coordinator of the WWF-Indonesia Tiger Research Team.
"This underscores the rich biodiversity of the Bukit
Tigapuluh landscape and the forest corridors that connect to
it," Parakkasi said in a statement.
"These amazing cat photos also remind us of how much we
could lose as more of these fragile forests are lost to logging,
plantations and illegal encroachment."
Over three months, the camera trapping resulted in more than
400 photographs of wild cats, including 226 of Sumatran tigers.
WWF estimates that there are only 400 Sumatran tigers left in
the wild.
The group released video footage in May showing 12 Sumatran
tigers, including a mother with three young cubs playfully
chasing a leaf. That footage was taken in the same area as the
current photographs.
"Unfortunately much of the natural forest area in the
landscape is threatened by large scale clearance for industrial
logging, pulp and paper, as well as illegal encroachment for
palm oil plantation development," said Aditya Bayunanda,
WWF-Indonesia's Coordinator for the Global Forest Trade Network
Programme.
He called for a review of the land concession licenses for
companies operating in the area and adjustments in accordance
with Indonesian regulations, which require concession holders to
protect endangered species on their concessions.
"WWF-Indonesia has also called on protection for areas
bordering Bukit Tigapuluh National Park, either by expanding the
park or managing it under the current forest ecosystem
restoration scheme," he added.
In May, a two-year moratorium on new permits to clear
primary forests came into effect, part of a $1 billion deal with
Norway that could spur projects to cut emissions and slow
expansion of plantations.
But the long-delayed moratorium was breached on its first
day, as a plantation company burned carbon-rich peatlands on
Borneo island, an environmental group said.
Indonesia also revealed a long list of exemptions, in a
concession to hard-lobbying plantation firms in Southeast Asia's
largest economy.
In the last 70 years, Indonesia has lost both the Bali tiger
and the Java tiger.
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)