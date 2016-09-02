* Korindo sets fires to clear land for plantations-report
* Fires come as annual smoky haze spreads over region
* Korindo blames local communities for fires
* Major customer has stopped buying palm oil from Korindo
By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, Sept 2 A South Korean-owned company is
cutting down primary rainforests for timber and then setting
fires to clear the land to plant oil palm in apparent violation
of Indonesian law, according to an investigation by
environmental groups.
The investigation points to "systematic and widespread use
of fire" by the Jakarta-based Korindo Group PT, which adds to
the pall of smoky haze choking large parts of Southeast Asia
during the annual dry season, the environmental groups said in a
report published on Thursday.
Korindo has already cleared more than 50,000 hectares (193
square miles) of tropical lowland forest for palm oil
plantations in the remote provinces of Papua and Maluku, and at
least 75,000 hectares are at "immediate risk" of being cleared,
the report said.
"I've never seen evidence so strong to prove that a company
intentionally burned," AidEnvironment Indonesia senior
consultant Erik Waker told Reuters in a telephone interview.
One of Korindo's main customers, Wilmar International Ltd.
, told Reuters the company has stopped buying palm from
Korindo for violating it's "no deforestation" policy, the
company said in an emailed statement.
Korindo blamed local people living near its timber
concession area for "lighting fires for hunting wild animals
living in the forests".
"Accusations that the Korindo Group were a big contributor
to the smoke and haze in 2015 and consequently had an impact on
the economy and damaged the environment in Indonesia are not
true," the company said in a statement.
Indonesia's environment ministry has sent a team to Papua
"to collect material and information", after they were presented
with the findings from the report, the ministry's law
enforcement director Muhammad Yunus told Reuters.
$16 BILLION IN LOSSES
Indonesia is home to the world's third-largest area of
tropical forests. It is also the world's fifth-largest emitter
of the greenhouse gases widely blamed for global warming,
largely due to deforestation.
Korindo holds a total of 160,000 hectares (619 square miles)
of oil palm concessions in eight areas of Papua and Maluku,
according to the report, and an estimated 900,000 hectares of
logging areas that could also be converted. It is one of the
largest plantation companies in eastern Indonesia.
Around 90 percent of the world's palm oil crop grows in
Malaysia and Indonesia. Indonesia's President Joko Widodo in
April imposed a moratorium on expanding palm oil plantations,
with the industry under mounting pressure from global companies
that use palm oil in products, ranging from soups to soaps and
chocolates, to adhere to environmentally sustainable plantation
practices.
Consumer giants, such as Unilever and
Kellog, are increasingly demanding "sustainability
certification" from watchdog groups, including no use of fire to
clear land, before buying products from palm oil producers.
Last year's forest fires in Indonesia burned 2.5 million
hectares, an area the size of Great Britain, causing total
economic losses of $16 billion, a World Bank report said.
Many forest communities throughout Indonesia practice "slash
and burn" agriculture, using fire to clear land. But the World
Resources Institute, which runs an extensive database on forest
fires in Indonesia, says more than a third of the fires last
year were on pulp wood concessions, and a good proportion of the
rest were on palm oil plantations.
Under Indonesian law, a company found guilty of clearing
land by burning can be fined up to 10 billion rupiah ($735,000),
and the management faces up to 10 years in jail. Companies that
fail to control fires started elsewhere but which spread into
their concession land also face punishment.
RAINFOREST
Korindo Group employs around 20,000 people across 30
affiliated companies mainly involved in plywood, paper and pulp
and palm oil, according to the company's website. It is
majority-owned by South Korea's Seung family.
The sparsely populated province of Papua is the Indonesian
half of an island shared by Papua New Guinea, and home to
indigenous communities.
Mighty Southeast Asia director Bustar Maitar said plantation
companies like Korindo compensate Papuan communities for
clearing the forests that once provided them with food.
"They get some compensation and they finish their money at
markets. They want to go hunting again but there's no more
forest. And then because they have no more money and they can't
go hunting they go back to complain to the company. So social
conflicts keep going because the community no longer has a way
to support themselves from day to day."
The environmental groups used satellite images that recorded
"hot spots" and infrared pictures showing fires, along with
photos and videos taken on the ground, the report said.
During a trip to Korindo's concessions in Papua this year,
Maitar said researchers found extensive stacking, a process used
to heap woody debris leftover from land clearing into long piles
that serve as a pathway for fires.
"Once it's dry they set it alight," Maitar said.
Wakker at AidEnvironment said the Korindo case poses a
challenge for President Widodo after his moratorium on clearing
new land for plantations.
"The big question is whether (the president) will have those
permits withdrawn or not," said Wakker. "If he allows them to
continue clearing that land it's going to be the largest
deforestation project in Indonesia."
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen. Editing by Bill Tarrant)