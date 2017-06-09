UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, June 9 Indonesia will appeal the World Trade Organization's ruling in favour of European Union anti-dumping duties on the export of certain fatty alcohols from the country, the trade ministry said on Friday.
A WTO panel in December said the EU had been largely within its rights to impose anti-dumping duties on Indonesian fatty alcohols, rejecting most of the country's complaint.
Indonesian exports of fatty alcohols to the EU dropped to $58.9 million in 2016 from $112.6 million in 2011, before the duties were imposed, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; writing by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by David Clarke)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources