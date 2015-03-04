* Australian PM says "revolted" by planned executions
CILACAP, Indonesia, March 4 Two convicted
Australian drug smugglers were transferred on Wednesday from a
Bali prison to an island for execution along with other
foreigners, underlining Indonesia's determination to use the
death penalty despite international criticism.
The planned executions of Myuran Sukumaran, 33, and Andrew
Chan, 31, have ratcheted up diplomatic tension between Australia
and Indonesia following repeated pleas for mercy on their
behalf. They are among a group of up to 11 convicts, most of
them foreigners, due to go before a firing squad on the prison
island of Nusakambangan.
Sukumaran and Chan left Bali's Kerobokan Prison in an
armoured van with a police escort before dawn and were taken to
Denpasar airport for a flight to the Javanese port of Cilacap
for the trip to Nusakambangan, witnesses said.
Armoured vans boarded a boat in Cilacap and the Australians
arrived at Nusakambangan soon after.
A Frenchman and a Brazilian are already on the island. Also
facing execution are citizens of the Philippines, Ghana and
Nigeria, as well as Indonesia.
Indonesian Attorney General H.M. Prasetyo, who had
previously said all 11 would be executed, said his office would
take "one or two days to analyse the legal process" undertaken
by the Australian duo, but did not elaborate on what impact that
would have on the executions.
He said his office was also evaluating how many would go
before firing squads. All had been convicted on drug offences.
"We want to send a message to all parties, to the people of
the world, that Indonesia is trying hard to battle drug crimes,"
Prasetyo said.
A spokesman for Prasetyo's office confirmed the transfer of
the two Australians. Asked for clarification on Prasetyo's
comments, the spokesman said: "There will be no cancellation."
No date has been announced for the executions and a usual
public, 72-hour notice of any execution has not been issued.
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said he was "revolted
by the prospect of these executions", after Indonesian President
Joko Widodo recently told others to stay out of his country's
sovereign affairs.
Widodo has adopted a tough stance against drug traffickers
and others on death row, denying clemency appeals. Executions
were resumed in 2013 after a five-year gap and nationals from
Brazil, Malawi, the Netherlands, Nigeria and Vietnam have been
among those put in front of a firing squad.
"I think there are millions of Australians who feel sick to
their stomachs about what's likely to happen to these two men
who committed a terrible crime, a terrible crime," Abbott told
Australian radio.
"The position of Australia is that we abhor drug crime but
we abhor the death penalty as well, which we think is beneath a
country like Indonesia," he said.
POLITICAL REPERCUSSIONS
Chan and Sukumaran were convicted in 2005 as the ringleaders
of the so-called Bali Nine, who were arrested at the holiday
island's main airport for trying to smuggle 8 kg (18 lb) of
heroin to Australia.
The seven other members of the gang, all Australians, have
been jailed in Indonesia.
The Australian government has stressed that Chan and
Sukumaran have been rehabilitated in prison, where they mentored
younger inmates, and has warned of potential political
repercussions if the executions go ahead.
A survey by the Sydney-based Lowy Institute think-tank
showed strong public disapproval of the executions, with 62
percent of the 1,211 people surveyed opposed. A social media
campaign is urging Australians to boycott Bali.
Putra Surya Atmaja, head of the provincial prison division
in Bali, told reporters Sukumaran and Chan were being
transferred after having "plenty of chances and time with the
family".
The pair have made numerous appeals against their sentences.
One of those, which challenges Widodo's refusal of clemency, is
still outstanding.
Peter Morrissey, a Melbourne-based lawyer for the men, said
it would be a breach of the rule of law if the executions went
ahead before that was resolved.
Asked before the early-morning transfer if the pair were
prepared for execution, Morrissey said: "They're coming to terms
with that ... it's a very raw time for them."
Abbott said Australia's lobbying on their behalf had shown
some promise, but he no longer wanted to hold out false hope.
"There were some suggestions earlier that perhaps at least
some people in the Indonesian systems were having second
thoughts but I'm afraid those signals seem to be dissipating,"
he said.
