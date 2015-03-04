* Australian minister proposes prisoner swap with Indonesia
* PM Abbott seeking call with Indonesian president
* Australian MPs hold dawn vigil at parliament
* French, Brazilian citizens among others facing execution
By Lincoln Feast
SYDNEY, March 5 Australia's foreign minister
said on Thursday she had proposed a prisoner swap with her
Indonesian counterpart in an 11th hour effort to save the lives
of two Australian drug smugglers expected to face a firing squad
within days.
The planned executions of Myuran Sukumaran, 33, and Andrew
Chan, 31, have ratcheted up diplomatic tension between Australia
and Indonesia following repeated pleas for mercy on their
behalf. They are among a group of up to 11 convicts, mostly
foreigners, due to be executed on the prison island of
Nusakambangan.
Speaking after Australian politicians held a candlelight
dawn vigil outside parliament house in support of the men,
Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said she had spoken to Indonesia's
foreign minister earlier this week.
"I raised the fact that there were Indonesian prisoners in
Australian jails and whether there was an opportunity for us to
consider a prisoner swap, a prisoner transfer or a clemency plea
in exchange for a return of prisoners," Bishop told Sky News
Australia.
"I just asked for a pause in their preparations for the
execution of Mr Sukumaran and Mr Chan so that we could have
officials explore these ideas."
Australia does not have the death penalty and a recent
survey by the Sydney-based Lowy Institute think tank showed
nearly two-thirds of the public disapproved of the executions.
Sukumaran and Chan were transferred from Bali's Kerobokan
Prison on Wednesday to Nusakambangan, which lies off Java.
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said he had requested
to speak again with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on
Thursday.
In an interview with Al Jazeera, Widodo said the men would
be executed soon, but not this week.
"I am still convinced that the justice system in Indonesia,
if you look at drug crime, is valid and based on facts and
evidence," he said. "That's why when I rejected their clemency,
I looked at their cases, how many drugs they were carrying."
Also facing execution are citizens of France, Brazil, the
Philippines, Ghana and Nigeria, as well as Indonesia.
Widodo has adopted a tough stance against drug traffickers
and others on death row, denying clemency appeals. Executions
resumed in 2013 after a five-year gap and nationals from Brazil,
Malawi, the Netherlands, Nigeria and Vietnam have been among
those put in front of a firing squad.
POLITICAL REPERCUSSIONS
Chan and Sukumaran were convicted in 2005 as the ringleaders
of the so-called Bali Nine, who were arrested at the holiday
island's main airport for trying to smuggle 8 kg (18 lb) of
heroin to Australia.
The seven other members of the gang, all Australians, have
been jailed in Indonesia.
The Australian government has stressed that Chan and
Sukumaran have been rehabilitated in prison, where they mentored
younger inmates, and has warned of potential political
repercussions if the executions go ahead.
The pair have made numerous appeals against their sentences.
One of those, which challenges Widodo's refusal of clemency, is
still outstanding.
(Editing by Dean Yates)