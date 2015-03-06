* Australia complains after photos of prisoners published
* Executions expected within days
* Australian prisoner swap plan rejected
(Adds Indonesian attorney general spokesman)
By Lincoln Feast and Eveline Danubrata
SYDNEY/JAKARTA, March 6 Australia has complained
about the treatment of two drug smugglers, who face execution in
Indonesia, and wants to lodge a formal protest after a smiling
Indonesian police chief was photographed posing with the men,
officials said on Friday.
The planned executions of Myuran Sukumaran, 33, and Andrew
Chan, 31, have ramped up diplomatic tension between Australia
and Indonesia after repeated pleas for mercy on their behalf.
They are among a group of up to 11 convicts, mostly foreigners,
due to be executed on the prison island of Nusakambangan.
The pair were moved from their prison in Bali on Wednesday,
shackled and under heavy guard and taken by armoured vehicle,
first to board a flight to Java and then a short ferry ride to
the island.
Photos of a senior police officer posing with the two men on
board the flight to Java, surrounded by balaclava-clad security
officers, provoked outrage in Australia.
"DFAT (Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade) have spoken
with the Indonesian ambassador and lodged a complaint about the
treatment - it's not just the photographs, it's the overall
treatment of the two boys," a spokeswoman for Foreign Minister
Julie Bishop said.
"The foreign minister will be seeking to meet with the
Indonesian ambassador," she said. No time for the meeting had
been set.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the
government had taken note of Australia's most recent complaint
and did not want to damage the relationship with "our friends".
"We understand the request because it's part of every
government's effort to protect their nationals," she told
reporters.
"However, once again, this is an issue of the sovereignty of
law of another country. Please also respect that."
SWAP PLAN REJECTED
On Thursday, Indonesia rejected a proposal from Bishop for a
prisoner swap made in an 11th hour effort to save the lives of
Chan and Sukumaran, saying there was no legal basis.
Australia does not have the death penalty and a recent
survey by the Sydney-based Lowy Institute think tank showed
nearly two-thirds of the public disapproved of the executions.
Indonesia is expected to decide on the date for the
executions in a few days.
"We need to take note that there are legal processes
currently being carried out, there are technical matters we need
to prepare," attorney general spokesman Tony Spontana told
reporters.
"We will check one by one, so when the time comes to carry
out (the executions) everything is clear and there are no
problems later."
He said the executions would not take place this week.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has adopted a tough stance
against drug traffickers and others on death row, denying
clemency appeals. Executions resumed in 2013 after a five-year
gap and nationals from Brazil, Malawi, the Netherlands, Nigeria
and Vietnam have been among those put in front of a firing
squad.
Chan and Sukumaran were convicted in 2005 as the ringleaders
of the so-called Bali Nine, who were arrested at the holiday
island's main airport for trying to smuggle 8 kg (18 lb) of
heroin to Australia.
The seven other members of the gang, all Australians, have
been jailed in Indonesia.
Australian has stressed that Chan and Sukumaran have been
rehabilitated in prison, where they have mentored younger
inmates, and has warned of potential political repercussions if
the executions go ahead.
The pair have made numerous appeals against their sentences.
One of those, which challenges Widodo's refusal of clemency, is
still outstanding.
Also facing execution in the coming days are citizens of
France, Brazil, the Philippines, Ghana and Nigeria, as well as
Indonesia. A Filipino death row convict has yet to be
transferred to Nusakambangan due to ongoing legal challenges.
(Additional reporting by Fergus Jensen in JAKARTA; Editing by
Paul Tait)