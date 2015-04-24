By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, April 24 Australian Foreign Minister
Julie Bishop registered her concern on Friday with her
Indonesian counterpart after Jakarta asked foreign embassies to
send representatives to a maximum security prison ahead of the
expected execution of 10 drug convicts, including two
Australians.
"The Foreign Minister, Julie Bishop, has made contact with
Indonesian Foreign Minister Marsudi to register her concern at
recent developments, following her further written
representation to her this week," a spokeswoman for Bishop told
Reuters.
"Minister Bishop has been informed that Foreign Minister
Marsudi is attending the Asia-Africa Conference and is
unavailable to speak with her. Therefore, our embassy has lodged
a formal request for a telephone call to take place."
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Alex Richardson)