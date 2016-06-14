JAKARTA, June 14 Indonesia has rejected a
proposal to increase crude output from the Cepu block operated
by U.S. oil and gas giant Exxon Mobil to up to 200,000
barrels per day, the country's upstream oil and gas regulator
(SKKMigas) told parliament on Tuesday.
SKKMigas disagrees with Exxon's analysis of the potential
for the project based on environmental and subsurface
considerations, SKKMigas chief Amien Sunaryadi said.
Exxon proposed the increase to 200,000 bpd last month noting
potential in the project's reservoirs but said the decision was
in the government's hands.
