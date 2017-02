JAKARTA May 10 Crude oil production at Exxon Mobil's Cepu oil block in Indonesia had peaked at 185,000 barrels per day this week, spokesman Erwin Maryoto told reporters on Tuesday.

The production is higher than the targeted 168,000 barrels per day in its work plan and budget, Maryoto said. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Pullin)