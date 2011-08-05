(Adds press digest)

JAKARTA, Aug 5 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (TIMES IN LOCAL/GMT)

(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event)

- Indonesia's statistics bureau to announce Q2 GDP growth figure in Jakarta at 0900 (0200)

PRESS DIGEST

- 3 LOCAL INVESTORS SUBMIT LETTER TO BUY BANK MUTIARA

Three local investors have submitted confirmation letter to buy mid-sized lender Bank Mutiara , said the bank's financial director, Mirza Mochtar, without naming the investors. (Bisnis Indonesia p.1, Kontan p.21)

- INDONESIA'S H1 RUBBER EXPORT RISES 21.7 PCT

Indonesia's rubber export in the first half this year rose 21.7 percent to 1.72 million tonnes, said Suharto Honggokusumo, executive director of the Indonesia's Rubber Association. (Kontan p.15)

- MALAYSIA'S MARKMORE TO BUILD TOLLROAD IN SOUTH SUMATRA

Malaysian firm Markmore Labuan Ltd plans to build a 137 kilometer tollroad in South Sumatra, worth 7 to 8 trillion rupiah, in cooperation with the regional government, said governor Alex Noerdin. The project plans to be launched in November. (Bisnis Indonesia p.8)

- INDOCEMENT TO BUILD FACTORIES IN CENTRAL JAVA

Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa , Indonesia's biggest cement maker by market value, plans to build two factories in Pati, Central Java, in 2012 that will have initial capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per year, said vice CEO Franky Welirang. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)

- INCO TO SPEND $500 MLN FOR BAHODOPI BLOCK

Nickel miner International Nickel Indonesia plans to spend up to $500 million to develop Bahodopi block in Central Sulawesi, said CEO Tony Wenas, adding the funds will be used to build roads, screening station, dryer and refinery plant. (Investor Daily p.9)

- JASA MARGA H1 NET PROFIT RISES 16 PCT

State tollroad operator Jasa Marga booked a 16 percent rise in net profit in the first half due to rising revenues. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m3)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian stocks look set for a heavy sell off on Friday, as global markets tumbled on the twin fears of a spreading European debt crisis and slowing economic outlook.

* Indonesia's main stock index fell 0.35 percent on Thursday, with gas firm Perusahaan Gas Negara and telecom firm Telekomunikasi Indonesia leading turnovers.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* Investors fled Wall Street in the worst stock-market selloff since the middle of the financial crisis in early 2009 in what has turned into a full-fledged correction.

* Oil tumbled as much as 6 percent on Thursday, with U.S. crude crashing through technical support to its lowest since February as mounting fears of a stalled economy set off a global race from riskier assets.

* Malaysian palm oil futures traded lower on Thursday, tracking comparable vegetable oils lower on persistent global economic jitters and crude prices that flirted with one-month lows.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1200.07 -4.78 -60.270 USD/JPY 78.85 -0.37 -0.290 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.421 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1643.25 -0.28 -4.650 US CRUDE CLc1 86.49 -0.16 -0.140 DOW JONES 11383.68 -4.31 -512.76 ASIA ADRS 127.52 -5.69 -7.69 -------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest.

* Stocks to buy or sell...

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on Newcrest says 9 die in helicopter crash Higher-grade robusta traded at record Fin ministry to raise 7 trln rph of debt Indonesia not to issue more sugar permits Malaysia's Affin cancels buying Indonesian bank (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko and Rin Hindryati)