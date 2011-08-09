(Adds press digest)

- Indonesia's central bank will meet to review its benchmark policy rate tentatively at 0900 (0200)

- BAKRIELAND CANCELS PLAN TO BUILD DISNEYLAND

Property firm Bakrieland Development has canceled its plan to build a Disneyland theme park in Jonggol area, said Marc Dressler, CEO of Bukit Jonggol Asri, a unit of Bakrieland. The firm still plans to build a theme park in the area, he said. (Kontan p.3)

- CIMB NIAGA PLANS 1 TRLN RPH SUB-DEBT IN 2012

Lender CIMB Niaga is considering issuing sub-debt worth at least 1 trillion rupiah next year to maintain its capital adequacy ratio at 13 to 14 percent, said director Wan Razly Abdullah. (Bisnis Indonesia p.5, Kontan p.12 & Investor Daily p.21)

- GOVT TO GIVE TAX HOLIDAY FOR INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR

The government will provide tax holiday for investment in infrastructure, said Gita Wirjawan, chairman of Indonesia's investment board, adding he expected the regulation could be issued next month. (Bisnis Indonesia p.3)

- ABM INVESTAMA TO SELL 20 PCT SHARES IN OCT IPO

Coal miner ABM Investama, an affiliate of Tiara Marga Trakindo Group, plans to sell 20 percent shares in an initial public offering scheduled for October to raise $300 million, a source said. The firm has appointed Mandiri Sekuritas and Macquarie Securities Indonesia as underwriters. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)

- PERTAMINA, PLN TO SET UP LNG SHIPPING COMPANY

State oil and gas firm Pertamina and state utility company Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) plan to set up a joint LNG shipping company this year, said Nur Pamudji, PLN's director, adding the firm would supply eight mini LNG receiving terminals in the eastern part of Indonesia. (Investor Daily p.9, Jakarta Post p.13)

* Asian stocks are likely to see another day of wild trade on Tuesday, as fears the world could tip back into recession after the U.S. ratings downgrade saw investors flee equity markets in Europe and the United States.

* Indonesia's main stock index fell 1.82 percent on Friday due to global worries, with shares of mining firm Bumi Resources dived 5.13 percent and consumer firm Indofood Sukses Makmur dropped 3.13 percent.

* U.S. stocks plunged on Monday in the heaviest volume since last year's "flash crash," taking the S&P 500 down more than 6 percent on growing fears of a recession, in the first session after the historic loss of the country's pristine triple-A credit rating.

* U.S. crude fell below $80 on Tuesday for the first time since October 2010, extending the previous day's decline of almost $6 after the U.S. rating downgrade exacerbated concerns about slowing economic activity and energy demand by the world's top user.

* Malaysian palm oil futures dropped on Monday to its lowest in more than nine months, as investors fretted over global economic growth and the outlook for commodity demand after the United States lost its top AAA credit rating.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1119.46 -6.66 -79.92 USD/JPY 77.61 -0.23 -0.18 US 10YR 2.29 -1.26 -0.03 SPOT GOLD 1722.59 0.41 7.09 US CRUDE CLc1 80.38 -1.14 -0.93 DOW JONES 10809.85 -5.55 -634.76 ASIA ADRS 118.53 -6.60 -8.37 FTSE 100 5068.95 -3.39 -178.04 -------------------------------------------------------------

