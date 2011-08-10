(Adds press digest)

JAKARTA, Aug 10 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- BCA FINANCE PLANS TO ISSUE 1 TRLN RPH BONDS IN 2012

Financing firm Bank Central Asia (BCA) Finance, a unit of lender BCA, plans to issue bonds up to 1 trillion rupiah in the first half of 2012 to boost financing, said CEO Roni Haslim. (Bisnis Indonesia p.6)

- JABABEKA TO RAISE 2.78 TRLN RPH FROM RIGHTS ISSUE, BONDS

Industrial estate developer Kawasan Industri Jababeka plans to raise 1.5 trillion rupiah from a rights issue and $150 million from issuing two bonds to develop dry port and power plant and for acquisition, said corporate secretary Muljadi Suganda. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)

- ADARO TO ACQUIRE 4 COAL MINES IN 2011

Coal miner Adaro Energy will acquire three or four coal companies by the end of this year, said corporate secretary Devindra Ratzarwin, without naming the companies. (Kontan p.4)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian stocks are set to rally on Wednesday as a promise of support for the U.S. economy by the Federal Reserve calmed investors, but markets are likely to remain wary after the extreme volatility of the past two days.

* Indonesia's main stock index fell 2.99 percent on Wednesday as investors dumped stocks due to global worries on the Europe debt crises and U.S. economy.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday in a volatile session as investors struggled to decipher the Fed's signals on the economy after a dizzying two-week slide.

* Brent crude rose more than $2 in early Asian trade on Wednesday, extending the previous session's gains, as the U.S. Federal Reserve promised to extend near-zero interest rates for two more years.

* Malaysian palm oil futures hit fresh nine-month lows on Tuesday as concerns that a global economic slowdown were imminent after the U.S. credit downgrade continue to pressure financial markets.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1172.53 4.74% 53.070 USD/JPY 77.03 -0.21% -0.160 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2505 -- -0.024 SPOT GOLD 1758.39 0.86% 14.990 US CRUDE CLc1 81.39 2.64% 2.090 DOW JONES 11239.77 3.98% 429.92 ASIA ADRS 124.85 5.33% 6.32 -------------------------------------------------------------

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA

Authorities spotted selling dollars
Stocks fall on global debt fears
July motorcycle sales rise 5.6 pct y/y
JFX to launch sharia-backed products
July tin exports rise 4.5 pct y/y
July car sales rise 24 pct y/y
Cbank holds rate at 6.75 pct, as expected
Indonesia fails to raise debt in auction
TPG, Hankook, Yokohama bid for local tyre maker
Exports may drop if U.S. growth slows
Large inflows to continue despite slowdown
Indonesia's balance of payments at $11.9 bln
Market regulator says no action needed