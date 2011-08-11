(Adds press digest)

JAKARTA, Aug 11 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- GOVT APPOINTS UNDERWRITERS FOR $1 BLN GLOBAL SUKUK

The finance ministry has appointed CIMB Securities, Citi, HSBC Securities and Standard Chartered Bank as underwriters for its global sukuk issue worth $1 billion scheduled in September, a source said. (Bisnis Indonesia p.3)

- BANK MUTIARA CONSIDERS ISSUING SUB-DEBT

Bank Mutiara , controlled by Indonesia's state deposit insurance agency, is considering issuing sub-debt worth 475 billion rupiah to maintain its capital adequacy ratio at above 10 percent, said CEO Maryono. (Bisnis Indonesia p.5)

- PERTAMINA H1 NET PROFITS JUMPS 70 PCT

State oil and gas firm Pertamina reported a 70 percent jump in first-half net profit from a year ago, mainly driven by oil price increase, said Mustafa Abubakar, state-owned enterprises minister. (Bisnis Indonesia p.9, Kontan p.13)

- AGUNG PODOMORO SETS 10-11 PCT COUPON ON 1.2 TRLN RPH BOND

Property developer Agung Podomoro Land sets a coupon of between 10-11 percent on its 1.2 trillion rupiah bond offer scheduled for this month, said Prisca Batubara, the company's corporate secretary. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)

- CITRA MARGA PLANS TO ISSUE 4 TRLN RPH BOND

Toll road operator Citra Marga Nusapala Persada plans issuing bonds worth 4 trillion rupiah for expansion, said Indrawan Sumantri, the company's director, adding it would first issue bonds worth 1 trillion rupiah in the fourth quarter of 2011. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1, Kontan p.3, Investor Daily p.14)

- BERLIAN LAJU TANKER H1 NET PROFIT FALLS 50 PCT

Shipping company Berlian Laju Tanker saw first-half net profit dropped 50 percent from a year ago due to declining revenues, said Kevin Wong, the company's finance director. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m3, Kontan p.3)

- TEMASEK MAY SELL CHANDRA ASRI STAKE

Singapore's Temasek Holdings is considering to sell its 22.87 percent stake in Chandra Asri Petrochemical , Indonesia's biggest petrochemical firm, with Thailand's Siam Cement and PTT Chemical as potential buyers, sources said. (Investor Daily p.13)

- KIMIA FARMA TO ACQUIRE INDOFARMA

State pharmaceutical company Kimia Farma plans a rights issue this year to acquire Indofarma , said state-owned enterprises minister Mustafa Abubakar. (Investor Daily p.15)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian stocks are set to tumble on Thursday, giving up Wednesday's gains after Wall Street and European markets sank on fears France may be next in line to lose its top credit rating and rumours about the health of French banks.

* Indonesia's main stock index rose 3.44 percent on Wednesday, after six consecutive losses as investors dumped stocks on global worries over crises in Europe and the U.S.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* Fear returned to Wall Street on Wednesday, sending the S&P 500 to another 4 percent decline, triggered by worries that Europe's debt crisis could engulf French banks and spill onto the U.S. financial sector.

* Oil fell more than $1 in early trade on Thursday, reversing the previous session's gains, on worries that the debt crisis in Europe is spilling in to France amid a weaker economic outlook in the United States.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Wednesday and snapped four straight sessions of losses as cautious investors said the market was oversold on growth and debt worries.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1120.76 -4.42 -51.77 USD/JPY 76.86 0.08 0.06 US 10YR 2.17 3.77 0.08 SPOT GOLD 1800.99 0.36 6.49 US CRUDE CLc1 81.40 -1.80 -1.49 DOW JONES 10719.94 -4.62 -519.83 ASIA ADRS 119.74 -4.09 -5.11 FTSE 100 5007.16 -3.05 -157.76 -------------------------------------------------------------

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on Cbank says managing rupiah volatility Indonesia sees 10 new oil, gas fields Cbank 9-mth SBI rate eases to 6.77557 pct PGN H1 net profit rises 0.6 pct Pension fund buying stocks since sell-off ASEAN seeks free trade bloc for resilience ASEAN sees 2011 slower growth Jakarta bourse delays ext trading hours Pakistan hands over key Bali suspect (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko)