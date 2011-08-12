(Adds press digest)
PRESS DIGEST
- GOVT TO ISSUE TAX INCENTIVE RULES ON AUG 15
The government plans to issue regulations on tax holiday and
tax allowance on Aug. 15 for investments under Indonesia's
economic masterplan, said chief economics minister Hatta Rajasa.
(Bisnis Indonesia p.3, Kontan p.2, Investor Daily p.20)
- INDO TAMBANGRAYA H1 NET PROFIT UP 53 PCT
Coal miner Indo Tambangraya Megah , a unit of
Thailand's Banpu , booked a 53 percent rise in first
half net profit from a year ago, the firm said in a financial
statement. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)
- EXIMBANK TO ISSUE 10.5 TRLN RPH OF BONDS UNTIL 2013
Indonesia EximBank, the country's export financing agency,
plans to issue bonds totalling 10.5 trillion rupiah until 2013
for business expansion, said director Basuki Setyadjid, the
bank's director, adding the first issue will be 2.5 trillion
rupiah by end-2011. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1 & Investor Daily
p.21)
- ANTAM H1 NET PROFIT UP 32 PCT
State miner Aneka Tambang booked a net profit of
997 billion rupiah in the first half, up 32 percent from 756
billion rupiah a year ago. (Investor Daily p.15, Kontan p.3)
- ENERGI MEGA MAY SELL 10 PCT SHARES VIA RIGHTS ISSUE
Mining firm Energi Mega Persada is considering to
sell 10 percent of shares via rights issue priced between 230 to
240 rupiah per share, a source said. (Investor Daily p.13)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Asian stocks are set to rise as investors piled back into
global stocks in another day of wild trading, but the
overwhelming mood of uncertainty will likely cap gains.
* Indonesia's main stock index rose for a second
straight day on Thursday, gaining 0.15 percent with Bank Mandiri
and vehicle distributor Astra International
leading turnovers.
* U.S. stocks shot up 4 percent on Thursday as
bargain-hungry investors overcame the recent wave of fear that
drove selling over the last two weeks.
* Oil prices rose for a second straight day on Thursday,
gaining as much as 3 percent as a strong U.S. jobs report
trumped early concerns about French banks and fears that
Europe's debt crisis will spread.
* Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains for a second
day on Thursday after food commodities rose and planters turned
more bullish on the production outlook for the edible oil.
