JAKARTA, Aug 12 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- GOVT TO ISSUE TAX INCENTIVE RULES ON AUG 15

The government plans to issue regulations on tax holiday and tax allowance on Aug. 15 for investments under Indonesia's economic masterplan, said chief economics minister Hatta Rajasa. (Bisnis Indonesia p.3, Kontan p.2, Investor Daily p.20)

- INDO TAMBANGRAYA H1 NET PROFIT UP 53 PCT

Coal miner Indo Tambangraya Megah , a unit of Thailand's Banpu , booked a 53 percent rise in first half net profit from a year ago, the firm said in a financial statement. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)

- EXIMBANK TO ISSUE 10.5 TRLN RPH OF BONDS UNTIL 2013

Indonesia EximBank, the country's export financing agency, plans to issue bonds totalling 10.5 trillion rupiah until 2013 for business expansion, said director Basuki Setyadjid, the bank's director, adding the first issue will be 2.5 trillion rupiah by end-2011. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1 & Investor Daily p.21)

- ANTAM H1 NET PROFIT UP 32 PCT

State miner Aneka Tambang booked a net profit of 997 billion rupiah in the first half, up 32 percent from 756 billion rupiah a year ago. (Investor Daily p.15, Kontan p.3)

- ENERGI MEGA MAY SELL 10 PCT SHARES VIA RIGHTS ISSUE

Mining firm Energi Mega Persada is considering to sell 10 percent of shares via rights issue priced between 230 to 240 rupiah per share, a source said. (Investor Daily p.13)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian stocks are set to rise as investors piled back into global stocks in another day of wild trading, but the overwhelming mood of uncertainty will likely cap gains.

* Indonesia's main stock index rose for a second straight day on Thursday, gaining 0.15 percent with Bank Mandiri and vehicle distributor Astra International leading turnovers.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* U.S. stocks shot up 4 percent on Thursday as bargain-hungry investors overcame the recent wave of fear that drove selling over the last two weeks.

* Oil prices rose for a second straight day on Thursday, gaining as much as 3 percent as a strong U.S. jobs report trumped early concerns about French banks and fears that Europe's debt crisis will spread.

* Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains for a second day on Thursday after food commodities rose and planters turned more bullish on the production outlook for the edible oil.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1172.64 4.63% 51.880 USD/JPY 76.83 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3292 -- -0.004 SPOT GOLD 1751.41 -0.82% -14.490 US CRUDE CLc1 85.26 -0.54% -0.460 DOW JONES 11143.31 3.95% 423.37 ASIA ADRS 124.50 3.98% 4.76 -------------------------------------------------------------

(Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko and Rin Hindryati)