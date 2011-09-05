JAKARTA, Sept 5 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- BANK BUKOPIN TO SELL 1 TRLN RPH OF BONDS NEXT YEAR

Bank Bukopin , an Indonesian mid-sized lender, plans to raise around 1 trillion rupiah in bonds early next year to finance its expansion plans, said Tri Joko Prihanto, a bank director. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- CAR SALES IN 2011 MAY REACH 850,000 UNITS, GAIKINDO SAYS

The Indonesian Automotive Association (Gaikindo) sees 2011 car sales reaching 850,000 units. It sees August sales at between 65,000-70,000 units, down from 89,056 units a month earlier as working days were reduced during the Ramadan holiday season, said Jongkie Sugiarto, the association's chairman.(Bisnis Indonesia)

- BENAKAT EYES 10 PCT SHARES IN BUANA LISTYA TAMA

Benakat Petroleum Energy , an Indonesian oil and gas firm, said it aims to buy a 10 percent stake in an oil and gas shipping firm Buana Listya Tama worth around 300 billion rupiah and expects the process will be completed before the end of the year, said Firlie Hanggodo Ganinduto, a Benakat director. (Investor Daily)

- PLN TO LAUNCH AN IPO FOR ITS SERVICES UNIT

State utility firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) for its electricity services unit, Prima Layanan Nasional Enjiniring, said Nasri Sebayang, a company director. A source said the firm plans to sell between a 20-30 percent stake and expects to raise up to 300 billion rupiah. (Kontan)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian stocks look set to fall on Monday as the fallout from another abysmal U.S. jobs report washes across markets on fears of another recession.

* Indonesia's main stock index , the region's best performer this year, was closed for the whole week from Aug 29 to Sept. 2.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* U.S. stocks tumbled 2 percent on Friday after data showing zero jobs growth in August brought investors face-to-face with the prospect of another recession.

* Oil fell on Friday as stalled U.S. job growth in August rekindled worries of another will be recession, which would slow fuel demand.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose 1.4 percent on Friday, boosted by gains in other vegetable oils while the market was closed for a holiday, but worries about the health of the global economy put a cap on prices. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0118 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1173.97 -2.53% -30.450 USD/JPY 76.79 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9944 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1875.69 -0.43% -8.110 US CRUDE CLc1 85.9 -0.64% -0.550 DOW JONES 11240.26 -2.20% -253.31 ASIA ADRS 121.53 -2.41% -3.00 -------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest.

* Stocks to buy or sell...

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on To fas or not to fast:Eid confusion in Indonesia Indonesia could face more strikes as workers push Siam Cement eyes $1.1 bln in Indo acquisition (Reporting by Janeman Latul and Rin Hindryati)