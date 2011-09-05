JAKARTA, Sept 5 Following is a list of events in
PRESS DIGEST
- BANK BUKOPIN TO SELL 1 TRLN RPH OF BONDS NEXT YEAR
Bank Bukopin , an Indonesian mid-sized lender,
plans to raise around 1 trillion rupiah in bonds early next year
to finance its expansion plans, said Tri Joko Prihanto, a bank
director. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- CAR SALES IN 2011 MAY REACH 850,000 UNITS, GAIKINDO SAYS
The Indonesian Automotive Association (Gaikindo) sees 2011
car sales reaching 850,000 units. It sees August sales at
between 65,000-70,000 units, down from 89,056 units a month
earlier as working days were reduced during the Ramadan holiday
season, said Jongkie Sugiarto, the association's
chairman.(Bisnis Indonesia)
- BENAKAT EYES 10 PCT SHARES IN BUANA LISTYA TAMA
Benakat Petroleum Energy , an Indonesian oil and
gas firm, said it aims to buy a 10 percent stake in an oil and
gas shipping firm Buana Listya Tama worth around 300
billion rupiah and expects the process will be completed before
the end of the year, said Firlie Hanggodo Ganinduto, a Benakat
director. (Investor Daily)
- PLN TO LAUNCH AN IPO FOR ITS SERVICES UNIT
State utility firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) plans to
launch an initial public offering (IPO) for its electricity
services unit, Prima Layanan Nasional Enjiniring, said Nasri
Sebayang, a company director. A source said the firm plans to
sell between a 20-30 percent stake and expects to raise up to
300 billion rupiah. (Kontan)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Asian stocks look set to fall on Monday as the fallout
from another abysmal U.S. jobs report washes across markets on
fears of another recession.
* Indonesia's main stock index , the region's best
performer this year, was closed for the whole week from Aug 29
to Sept. 2.
For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .
* U.S. stocks tumbled 2 percent on Friday after data showing
zero jobs growth in August brought investors face-to-face with
the prospect of another recession.
* Oil fell on Friday as stalled U.S. job growth in August
rekindled worries of another will be recession, which would slow
fuel demand.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose 1.4 percent on Friday,
boosted by gains in other vegetable oils while the market was
closed for a holiday, but worries about the health of the global
economy put a cap on prices.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0118 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1173.97 -2.53% -30.450
USD/JPY 76.79 -0.03% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9944 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1875.69 -0.43% -8.110
US CRUDE CLc1 85.9 -0.64% -0.550
DOW JONES 11240.26 -2.20% -253.31
ASIA ADRS 121.53 -2.41% -3.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Janeman Latul and Rin Hindryati)