JAKARTA, Sept 6 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

- Zurich Financial Services CEO Martin Senn will hold a selected media briefing in Jakarta, 1130 (0430)

PRESS DIGEST

- BFI FINANCE GETS 1 TRLN RPH LOAN

BFI Finance Indonesia , a small-financing firm, secured a 1 trillion rupiah loan from Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional , a mid-size Indonesian lender controlled by US private equity firm TPG Capital , to finance its plan to expand its market this year and in 2012, said Budi D Munthe, the company's head of general affair. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- SEMEN GRESIK TO SET UP COAL COMPANY IN OCT

Semen Gresik , Indonesia's biggest cement maker, plans to set up a coal producer firm in September or October this year in order to supply coal for the firm's current needs of between 5 to 8 million tonnes of coal annually, said Ahyanizzaman, the company's finance director. (Kontan)

- CPO EXPORTS IN H1 UP 9 PCT - GAPKI

The Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said that first-half crude palm oil export volumes reached 8.2 million tonnes, up 9 percent from 7.47 million tonnes in the same period last year. (Kontan)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian stocks look set to weaken on Tuesday after European equities slumped on renewed worries about the health of euro zone banks and the weak economic outlook.

* Indonesia's main stock index , the region's best performer this year, rose to 0.64 percent on Monday after a week-long holiday with lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia rose 1.53 percent leading turnover while energy firm Energi Mega Persada fell 0.5 percent leading the volume.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* U.S market closed on Tuesday due to Labor Day.

* Brent crude oil fell towards $110 a barrel on Monday as fears of another U.S. recession and slowing growth elsewhere raised the prospect of lower demand for fuel.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell 1.1 percent on Monday with few leads as U.S. markets were shut for a holiday although investors feared hot and dry weather might slash soy crop yields in the Midwest and spur demand for the Asian edible oil. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0131 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1173.97 -2.53% -30.450 USD/JPY 76.85 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9272 -- -0.067 SPOT GOLD 1898.29 -0.09% -1.760 US CRUDE CLc1 83.94 -2.90% -2.520 DOW JONES 11240.26 -2.20% -253.31 ASIA ADRS 121.53 -2.41% -3.00 -------------------------------------------------------------

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on New frontier palm oil players look to RSPO Pertamina to spend up to $50 bln on Natuna Freeport Indonesia union threatens strike Indonesia Aug inflation picks up Hankook Tire bid for Multistrada falls Indonesia's Aug Sumatra Coffee exports fall (Reporting by Janeman Latul and Rin Hindryati)