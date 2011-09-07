JAKARTA, Sept 7 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- INDONESIA'S TEXTILE EXPORT TO GROW 9 PCT THIS YEAR-ASSOC Indonesia's textile export is expected to rise about 9 percent to $12 billion in this year, down from earlier target of 15 percent due to concern over another financial crisis in the US and Europe, said Ade Sudrajat, head of Indonesia's Textile Association (API). (Bisnis Indonesia)

- PETROSEA SECURES $930 MLN COAL CONTRACT FROM ADIMITRA Petrosea , a construction firm and coal contractor, has signed a seven-year mining contract worth $930 million with coal miner Adimitra Baratama Nusantara, it said it a statement. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1 & Investor Daily p.15)

- MOTORCYLE SALES IN AUG SET TO FALL Indonesia's domestic motorcycle sales in August are expected to fall to between 650,000 units and 680,000 units from 740,000 units in July, said Sigit Kumala, senior general manager of an automotive distributor Astra Honda Motor, a unit of Astra International . (Kontan)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian stocks face another rocky start on Wednesday as persistent worries about the euro zone's debt problems knocked confidence, sending investors scurrying for safety and away from equities.

* Indonesia's main stock index , the region's best performer this year, rose to 0.62 percent on Tuesday leading by the nation's biggest listed firm Astra International .

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* Wall Street fell for a third day on Tuesday on fears Europe still has failed to tackle its debt crisis, prompting worries the market is headed to new lows for the year.

* Brent crude rose on Tuesday, after three straight declines, as tight North Sea supplies, continuing uncertainty about Libya's oil and more tropical weather threats boosted prices.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in almost two weeks on Tuesday as investors fretted over the worsening euro zone debt crisis that could put the brakes on economic growth and commodity demand. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0124 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1165.24 -0.74% -8.730 USD/JPY 77.42 -0.15% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0047 -- 0.022 SPOT GOLD 1872.89 0.45% 8.480 US CRUDE CLc1 86.38 0.42% 0.360 DOW JONES 11139.30 -0.90% -100.96 ASIA ADRS 119.16 -1.95% -2.37 -------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest.

* Stocks to buy or sell...

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on Astra buys toll-road firm for $87 mln Palm oil to average $1,000-$1,100/T in 2012 Freeport Indonesia union set to strike Medco to resume work in Libya oil field Zuricgh Financial eyes Malaysia, Indonesia (Reporting by Janeman Latul and Rin Hindryati; Editing by Michael Taylor)