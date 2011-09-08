JAKARTA, Sept 8 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

- AUGUST MOTORCYCLE SALES SEEN DOWN 10-15 PCT M/M-ASSOC

Indonesian domestic motorcycle sales are expected to decline between 10 to 15 percent in August from 740,091 units sold in July due to the Ramadan holiday, said Gunadi Sindhuwinata, the chairman of Indonesia's Motorcycle Industry Association. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- PP TO SPIN OFF ITS PROPERTY UNIT IN OCT

Pembangunan Perumahan , Indonesia's No.3 builder, plans to spend 65 billion rupiah to spin off its property unit in October as a part of its strategy to unlock the unit's value, said Betty Ariana, the company's corporate secretary. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- GAJAH TUNGGAL TO SELL 26.25 PCT SHARES IN POLYCHEM

Gajah Tunggal , Southeast Asia's biggest tyre maker, plans to sell its 26.25 percent stake in chemical and polyester manufacturer Polychem Indonesia next year as it aims to focus on the tyre industry, said Catharina Widjaja, the company's corporate communications director. (Bisnis Indonesia)

* Asian stocks look set to follow Wall Street higher on Thursday, relieved by a court ruling that backed the German government's efforts to bail out the crisis-stricken euro zone.

* Indonesia's main stock index , the region's best performer this year, rose to 2.9 percent on Wednesday as consumer shared rose because of favourable interest rate environment.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* Wall Street bounced more than 2 percent on Wednesday, reversing three days of losses after Germany's top court smoothed the way for Berlin's participation in bailouts that could ease Europe's debt crisis.

* Oil rose by more than $3 to a five-week high on Wednesday, boosted by production outages in the Gulf of Mexico and tracking a surge in equity markets after a ruling by Germany's top court soothed euro zone fears.

* Malaysian palm oil futures bounced on Wednesday as traders bet on demand shifting to the tropical oil as U.S. soybean crop conditions deteriorate and tighten soyoil supplies. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0144 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1198.62 2.86% 33.380 USD/JPY 77.36 0.22% 0.170 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0186 -- -0.023 SPOT GOLD 1839.69 1.28% 23.230 US CRUDE CLc1 89.4 0.07% 0.060 DOW JONES 11414.86 2.47% 275.56 ASIA ADRS 122.16 2.52% 3.00 -------------------------------------------------------------

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on Indonesia may impose tax or quota on ore Indonesia confirms Thai rice buying Indo may restrict corporate foreign debt Medco to start coal output for China demand (Reporting by Janeman Latul and Rin Hindryati)