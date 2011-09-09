JAKARTA, Sept 9 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- PIKKO LAND BUYS 68 PCT OF ROYAL OAK DEVELOPMENT

Pikko Land Corp, an investment arm of Indonesia's Pikko Group, has acquired 68 percent stake in small property developer Royal Oak Development worth 2.06 trillion rupiah from Singapore-based Forever Prosperous Pte Ltd at a price of 225 per share, said Tan Ting Yong, Forever's director in a statement to the stock exchange. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- AGUNG PODOMORO TO SPEND 1 TRLN RPH ON HOUSING IN 2011

Agung Podomoro Land , the nation's leading property firm, plans to build an integrated housing and resort on a 85-hectare land in Bogor, West Java in 2012, with total investment of up to 1 trillion rupiah, said Wibisono, the company's investor relations. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- AXIS TO SPEND $500 MLN TO BUILD NEW TOWERS

Axis Telkom Indonesia, a mid-sized telecoms firm, plans to spend a total of $500 million for infrastructure including to build 5,000 base transceiver stations (BTS) in cooperation with China's Huawei Tech Investment to improve the quality of its mobile broadband network, said Erik Aas, the firm's CEO.(Kontan)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian stocks face another difficult start on Friday as the head of the Federal Reserve disappointed by not detailing how it might support the struggling U.S. economy, while the euro zone's ever present debt woes weighed.

* Indonesia's main stock index , the region's best performer this year, gained 0.1 percent on Thursday as consumer shared rose leading by Indofood CBP ,ICBP.JK> jumped 6 percent.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no indications of new stimulus measures to boost the flagging economy in a keenly awaited speech.

* Crude oil futures fell in choppy trading on Thursday, following Wall Street lower after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chief gave a speech that lacked new steps to spur economic growth, and as the dollar rose sharply.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday in tandem with other vegetable oil markets as investors booked some profits although the tropical oil's deepening discount to competing soyoil limited losses. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0132 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1185.9 -1.06% -12.720 USD/JPY 77.46 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0168 -- 0.040 SPOT GOLD 1856.39 -0.64% -11.870 US CRUDE CLc1 89.19 0.16% 0.140 DOW JONES 11295.81 -1.04% -119.05 ASIA ADRS 120.41 -1.43% -1.75 -------------------------------------------------------------

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on China's Geely sees Indo as SE Asia auto hub Indonesia cbak hold rate at 6.75 pct Indonesia to extend rice import trade deals Indonesia aims to raise 7 trln rph in debt (Reporting by Janeman Latul and Rin Hindryati)