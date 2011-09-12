JAKARTA, Sept 12 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

- President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono to meet Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, 1000 (0300 GMT)

* Asian stocks fell and the euro remained under pressure on Monday after the resignation of a top German European Central Bank board member cast further doubt on Europe's ability to tackle its worsening sovereign debt crisis.

* Indonesia's main stock index , the region's best performer this year, posted limited losses on Friday as investors remained wary about global uncertainty.

* U.S. stocks tumbled more than 2 percent on Friday after the top German official at the European Central Bank resigned in protest of the bank's bond-buying program, which has been a major tool in fighting the region's debt crisis.

* Oil fell by more than $1 on Monday with a stronger dollar as investors shunned commodity risk because of Europe's deepening sovereign debt crisis, while economic gloom dampened the outlook for energy use.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday as traders took up positions ahead of a slew of industry reports that could shed light on a decline in vegetable oil supplies. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2345 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1154.23 -2.67 -31.67 USD/JPY 77.49 -0.08 -0.06 US 10YR 1.91 -0.10 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1856.94 -0.01 -0.22 US CRUDE CLc1 86.41 -0.95 -0.83 DOW JONES 10992.13 -2.69 -303.68 ASIA ADRS 117.29 -2.59 -3.12 FTSE 100 5214.65 -2.35 -125.73 -------------------------------------------------------------

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on Cbank wants exporters to return export earnings Indonesia to sign Thai rice deal extension New palm oil export tax effective Sept Indonesia to enforce stricter cattle importd Govt says no low-rank coal export ban soon Cargo plane crashes in Indonesia's Papua (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana)