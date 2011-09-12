(Adds digest)

- President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono to meet Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, 1000 (0300 GMT)

- MANDIRI TUNAS FINANCE SEES 2011 FINANCING AT 7 TRLN RPH Finance company Mandiri Tunas Finance , jointly owned by lender Bank Mandiri and Tunas Ridean , expects to disburse 7 trillion rupiah this year to finance car and motorcycle loans, up from an earlier target of 6.5 trillion rupiah, said Harjanto Tijtohardjojo, the company's director. (Bisnis Indonesia p.7)

- GOVT SETS 2012 COAL DMO AT 82.07 MLN TONNES The energy ministry has determined the 2012 coal domestic market obligation (DMO) at 82.07 million tonnes, 24.72 percent of total 2012 forecast output, with the largest DMO supplies of 12.68 million tonnes expected to come from coal miner Kaltim Prima Coal. (Bisnis Indonesia p.9)

- JAN-JULY ELECTRONIC SALES UP 29 PCT: EMC SURVEY Electronic Marketer Club (EMC) reported electronic sales from January to July rose 29 percent to 14.04 trillion rupiah from the same period last year on strong demand, said EMC chairman Rudiyanto. EMC is confident sales this year will grow by 20 percent to 28 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily p.8)

- TJIWI KIMIA TO SPEND $100 MLN TO BUILD PAPER MACHINE Paper producer Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia , a unit of Sinar Mas Group, will spend $100 million to raise production, said Arman Sutedja, Tjiwi Kimia's finance director. Its current capacity is 1.13 million tonnes. (Investor Daily p.13)

- CLASH IN AMBON KILLS THREE, INJURES 60 Riots which broke out in Ambon on Sunday killing three people and injuring 60 others have re-ignited memories of bloody religious clashes about a decade ago in the eastern Indonesia province. About 200 elite police forces were deployed from another province and the situation has gradually calmed down, national police spokesman Anton Bachrul Alam said. (Jakarta Post p. 2)

- HAZE IN SUMATRA FORCES FLIGHT DIVERSION, IRKS MALAYSIA Thick haze from forest fires in parts of Sumatra has forced some flights in Indonesia to re-route due to low visibility, as well as drawing a protest from neighbour Malaysia. Lion Air, which serves flights to Jambi province on Sumatra island, said they were diverting places bound for Jambi to South Sumatra province until haze in the area dissipates. (Jakarta Globe p.2)

