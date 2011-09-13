JAKARTA, Sept 13 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN INDONESIA

(The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event)

- Defense Minister Purnomo Yusgiantoro to meet Serbian Defense Minister, 0815 (0115 GMT)

- President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono to meet President and Representative Director Toyota Motor Corporation Akio Toyoda, 1300 (0600 GMT)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Southeast Asia's stock markets retreated on Monday as pessimism over the euro zone debt crisis triggered broad sell-offs in regional blue chips, with Indonesia and Singapore seeing their biggest losses in three weeks.

* Indonesia's main stock index fell 2.56 percent on Monday as investors worried that Greece would default amid signs of disagreement among euro zone policymakers.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* U.S. stocks rose on Monday, bouncing back in late trading, as hopes that Italy could get financial support from China tempered investors' worst fears over the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

* Brent crude oil futures ended lower on Monday on spread trading against the U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, over worries that the euro zone debt crisis could weaken Europe's economy that in turn could reduce demand for oil and its products.

* Malaysian palm oil futures traded near one-month highs on Monday, in line with other vegetable oil markets, as investors positioned themselves ahead of key industry data from the United States. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2328 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,162.27 0.7% 8.040 USD/JPY 77.19 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.948 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,818.59 0.29% 5.340 US CRUDE CLc1 $88.87 0.77% 0.680 DOW JONES 11061.12 0.63% 68.99 ASIA ADRS 117.01 -0.24% -0.28 -------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest.

* Stocks to buy or sell...

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on Indonesia to join global cocoa group Tobacco excise in 2012 to rise by 12.2 percent Indonesia's Aug tin exports up 7.3 percent y/y Newmont Indonesia, union in talks over protest Semen Gresik eyes $116 mln coal mines buy Goldman, Morgan in talks to buy brokerages (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana)