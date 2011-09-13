(Adds digest)

JAKARTA, Sept 13 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN INDONESIA

- Defense Minister Purnomo Yusgiantoro to meet Serbian Defense Minister, 0815 (0115 GMT)

- President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono to meet President and Representative Director Toyota Motor Corporation Akio Toyoda, 1300 (0600 GMT)

PRESS DIGEST - THAI FIRM EYES INVESTING IN RENEWABLE ENERGY Thailand's state-owned energy giant PTT has expressed interest to build biomass -based power generation in Indonesia, said Chitrapong Kwangsuksathit, acting managing director of its unit PTT International, adding that it is ready to spend around $3-$4 million. The firm also eyes acquiring a coal mine to support its plan to build a coal-fired plant. (Bisnis Indonesia p.9) - MAZDA INDONESIA JAN-AUG CAR SALES RISE 40 PERCENT Mazda Motor Indonesia domestic car sales in January-August rose 40 percent to 5,445 units, a record high compared to the same period last year after increasing customer demand at the Indonesia International Motor Show 2011, said Keizo Okue, president director of Mazda Motor Indonesia . (Bisnis Indonesia p.18) - ANTAM APPOINTS 3 UNDERWRITERS FOR $150 MLN BOND ISSUE State-owned nickel and gold mining company Aneka Tambang has appointed Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Mandiri Sekuritas to act as underwriters for its first bond issuance of the year worth at least $150 million and set for November, said Djaja Tambunan, the company's finance director. The funds will finance the development of a ferronickel plant in Halmahera worth $1 billion which is expected to start operations in 2014. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1, Kontan p.4 & Investor Daily p.13) - INDONESIA'S COMMUNICATION MINISTRY TO CALL RIM Indonesia's communication and information ministry will meet a representative of BlackBerry maker Research in Motion Ltd in the coming week, said Gatot S. Dewa Broto, the ministry's spokesman. The government is demanding RIM has an after-sales service in 40 locations and builds a regional server network. (Kontan p.14) - SHINTA UTAMA SELLS 233.33 MLN SHARES IN BANK SINAR MAS Majority shareholder Shinta Utama has sold 233.33 million shares worth 70.9 billion in Bank Sinar Mas, aiming to pay debt, said Dani Lihardja the bank's director in a statement. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1, Kontan p.12 & Investor Daily p.14) - ASTRA AGRO MULLS LAND ACQUSITION IN PAPUA Oil palm plantation company Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of Astra International, is considering acquiring land in Papua aiming to expand business into the sugar industry, said Yarmanto, the company's corporate planning and investor relations. The firm will spend 1.5 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure this year for business expansion and new factories. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2) - TELKOM TO SPEND 1 TRLN RPH TO ACQUIRE IT FIRM State telecommunication firm Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom) plans to acquire a company that in the IT and media businesses next year, said CEO Rinaldi Firmansyah, who declined to name the IT firm. Firmansyah added Telkom will spend up to 1 trillion rupiah to finance the plan. (Kontan p.3) - BAKRIELAND GETS NEW PARTNER TO WORK ON $60 MLN PROJECT Property developer Bakrieland Development got a new partner to replace Limitless Holdings Pte Ltd, which resigned from work on an office building project in Jakarta worth $60 million due to the crisis in the Middle East, said CEO Hiramsyah S. Thaib. (Kontan p.4) - PLN SEES 2011 COAL DEMAND UP 28 PCT State utility firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) forecasts its 2012 coal demand will reach 57.5 million tonnes, up 28 percent from 2011's forecast demand of 45 million tonnes along with the operation of several new steam power plants, said Nur Pamudji, the company's director for primary energy. (Kontan p.14) - 2012 COAL PRODUCTION MAY EXCEED GOVERNMENT TARGET Indonesia's coal production may reach 380 million tonnes in 2012, or 14.4 percent higher than the energy ministry's production target of 332 million tonnes, said Supriatna Sahala, chairman of the Indonesian Coal Mining Association (APBI). (The Jakarta Post p.2)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Southeast Asia's stock markets retreated on Monday as pessimism over the euro zone debt crisis triggered broad sell-offs in regional blue chips, with Indonesia and Singapore seeing their biggest losses in three weeks.

* Indonesia's main stock index fell 2.56 percent on Monday as investors worried that Greece would default amid signs of disagreement among euro zone policymakers.

* U.S. stocks rose on Monday, bouncing back in late trading, as hopes that Italy could get financial support from China tempered investors' worst fears over the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

* Brent crude oil futures ended lower on Monday on spread trading against the U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, over worries that the euro zone debt crisis could weaken Europe's economy that in turn could reduce demand for oil and its products.

* Malaysian palm oil futures traded near one-month highs on Monday, in line with other vegetable oil markets, as investors positioned themselves ahead of key industry data from the United States. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2328 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,162.27 0.7% 8.040 USD/JPY 77.19 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.948 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,818.59 0.29% 5.340 US CRUDE CLc1 $88.87 0.77% 0.680 DOW JONES 11061.12 0.63% 68.99 ASIA ADRS 117.01 -0.24% -0.28 -------------------------------------------------------------

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on Indonesia to join global cocoa group Tobacco excise in 2012 to rise by 12.2 percent Indonesia's Aug tin exports up 7.3 percent y/y Newmont Indonesia, union in talks over protest Semen Gresik eyes $116 mln coal mines buy Goldman, Morgan in talks to buy brokerages (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Rin Hindryati)