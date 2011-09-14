JAKARTA, Sept 14 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Global stocks and the euro rose on Tuesday on hopes Europe's top powers will supply fresh support for Greece, even as uncertainty driven by fears of a Greek default coursed through markets.

* Indonesia's main stock index slipped 0.55 percent on Tuesday with lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri leading the turnovers.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* U.S. stocks gained on Tuesday as investors bought shares beaten down in recent weeks and bet European leaders would take action soon to ease the Greek debt crisis.

* Brent crude prices slipped on Tuesday, dragged down by spread selling and a downward revision to the International Energy Agency's forecast for growth in global oil consumption due to the struggling economy.

* Malaysian palm oil futures retreated on Tuesday from near one-month highs hit the previous day as a better-than-expected production outlook for the U.S. soy crop signalled improving vegetable oil supplies. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2303 GMT------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,172.87 0.91% 10.600 USD/JPY 76.93 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.992 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,835.79 0.14% 2.490 US CRUDE CLc1 $89.94 -0.30% -0.280 DOW JONES 11105.85 0.40% 44.73 ASIA ADRS 118.03 0.87% 1.02 -------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest.

* Stocks to buy or sell...

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on Rainy season to start Oct-Nov Toyota to invest $337 mln in Indonesia expansion Australia's wheat exports to Indonesia to rise Sept inflation may ease to 4.5 pct y/y Indonesia raises 8 trln rph in debt auction GM sees minimum five-fold growth in 3 yrs Indonesia boosts staffing of forest protection Director: Central Bank ready to loosen policy {ID:nJ9E7JF01U] ($1 = 8,635 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana)