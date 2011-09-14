JAKARTA, Sept 14 Following is a list of events
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Global stocks and the euro rose on Tuesday on hopes
Europe's top powers will supply fresh support for Greece, even
as uncertainty driven by fears of a Greek default coursed
through markets.
* Indonesia's main stock index slipped 0.55 percent
on Tuesday with lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank
Mandiri leading the turnovers.
* U.S. stocks gained on Tuesday as investors bought shares
beaten down in recent weeks and bet European leaders would take
action soon to ease the Greek debt crisis.
* Brent crude prices slipped on Tuesday, dragged down by
spread selling and a downward revision to the International
Energy Agency's forecast for growth in global oil consumption
due to the struggling economy.
* Malaysian palm oil futures retreated on Tuesday from near
one-month highs hit the previous day as a better-than-expected
production outlook for the U.S. soy crop signalled improving
vegetable oil supplies.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2303 GMT------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,172.87 0.91% 10.600
USD/JPY 76.93 0.04% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.992 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,835.79 0.14% 2.490
US CRUDE CLc1 $89.94 -0.30% -0.280
DOW JONES 11105.85 0.40% 44.73
ASIA ADRS 118.03 0.87% 1.02
-------------------------------------------------------------
Rainy season to start Oct-Nov
Toyota to invest $337 mln in Indonesia expansion
Australia's wheat exports to Indonesia to rise
Sept inflation may ease to 4.5 pct y/y
Indonesia raises 8 trln rph in debt auction
GM sees minimum five-fold growth in 3 yrs
Indonesia boosts staffing of forest protection
Director: Central Bank ready to loosen policy {ID:nJ9E7JF01U]
($1 = 8,635 rupiah)
