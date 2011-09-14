(Adds digest)

JAKARTA, Sept 14 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN INDONESIA

- President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono receives a courtesy call from Prime Minister of Vietnam, 1000 (0300 GMT)

- President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono receives a courtesy call from Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, 1400 (0700 GMT)

- President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono to meet chairman of Japanese Inpex, 1600 (0900 GMT)

PRESS DIGEST - GOVT NEEDS 799 TRLN RPH TO FINANCE INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS IN JAVA UNTIL 2014 The government estimates funding needs of 799 trillion rupiah to build infrastructure in a Java regional economic corridor during 2011-2014, said Djoko Kirmanto, the minister of public works. The energy sector will need 249 trillion rupiah, followed by road infrastructure development of 189 trillion rupiah and railway lines of 105 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia p.3) - SEVEN FIRMS EYE JAKARTA INNER CITY TOLL ROADS PROJECTS WORTH 40.02 TRLN RPH Seven investors that include Jakarta Expreslink, China Harbor Indonesia, Bakrie & Brothers , PT PP , PT GNI, Jakarta Toll Development, and Egis International have expressed interest in investing in six Jakarta inner city toll roads worth 40.02 trillion rupiah, said Ahmad Ghani Gazali, head of the toll road regulatory agency. The government will open bids for the project in either October or November. (Bisnis Indonesia p.8 & Investor Daily p.6) - JAPANESE INPEX TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN 2012 The government said Japanese oil and gas firm Inpex Corporation has expressed its commitment to build a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal for its Masela gas block in Arafuru Sea, eastern Indonesia, in 2012, said Yopie Hidayat, the vice president's spokesperson. The firm sees production of LNG output starting in 2016. (Bisnis Indonesia p.9 & Investor Daily p.9) - DIFFICULT TO ACHIEVE SUGAR OUTPUT TARGET OF 2.7 MLN TONNES-ASSOC Indonesia's Association of Sugar Cane Farmers (APTRI) said it will be difficult to achieve a 2011 sugar output target of 2.7 million tonnes because of a decline in sugar cane production, said M. Nur Khabsyin, deputy secretary general. The association sees 2011 production only reaching 2.1 million tonnes or 77 percent of the total target. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1) - AUTO COMPONENT SALES SEEN REACHING 78 TRN RPH IN 2011: ASSOC SAYS The Indonesia's Automotive Parts and Components Industries Association (GIAMM) said it sees 2011 sales will reach 78 trillion rupiah, up 20 percent compared from 65 trillion rupiah a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8) - DUTA PERTIWI SAYS IT FINDS COAL RESERVES OF UP TO 200 MLN TONNES Chemical company Duta Pertiwi has found coal reserves of between 150 to 200 million tonnes in Jambi, CEO Siang Hadi Widjaja, adding that it will spend 200 billion rupiah to start exploration. The firm through its unit Intitirta Prima Sakti has expanded into the coal business as demand continues to rise. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1) - ASTRA AGRO REPORTS CPO JAN-AUG PRODUCTION UP 20 PCT Oil palm plantation company Astra Agro Lestari , a unit of Astra International said its crude palm oil (CPO) production in January to August reached 807,720 tonnes, up 20 percent from 674,856 tonnes in the same period last year. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m3 & Kontan p.4) - JASA MARGA TO START CONSTRUCTION WORK ON 1.8 TRLN RPH BALI TOLL ROAD IN NOV State-owned toll road operator Jasa Marga will start construction work on a 10-kilometer Serangan - Tanjung Benoa toll road in Bali, worth 1.8 trillion rupiah on November, said CEO Frans Setyaki Sunito, adding that it expects the road will be completed before the APEC Summit in 2013. (Investor Daily p.6) - JAN-SEPTEMBER FOOTWEAR EXPORTS EXPECTED AT $2.72 BLN Indonesia's footwear export from January to September are expected to reach $2.72 billion, 85 percent of a 2011 export target of $3.2 billion, said Djimanto, an executive at Indonesia's Footwear Association (Aprisindo). (Investor Daily p.8) - ALAM SUTERA UPSIZES BOND ISSUE TO 2 TRLN RPH Real estate developer Alam Sutera Realty plans to upsize its bond issuance in October to 2 trillion rupiah, up from its initial plan for 1 trillion rupiah, as the firm will acquire more property assets, said Hendra Kurniawan, the firm's corporate secretary. (Investor Daily p.13) - CAPITALINC SELLS 25 PCT SHARES IN CIMANGGIS TOLLWAYS TO BAKRIE & BROTHERS Financial services company Capitalinc Investment , a unit of Recapital, sold 25 percent shares in toll road concession holder Cimanggis Cibiting Tollways to Bakrie & Brothers, said Bakrie's CEO Bobby Umar. A sales purchasing agreement was signed in August. (Investor Daily p.14) - GOLDEN ENERGY SEES 2011 COAL PRODUCTION UP 60 PCT Coal miner Golden Energy Mines, a unit of Dian Swastatika Sentosa , expects the firm's 2011 coal production will reach between 6-8 million tonnes, up 25-60 percent from last year, said Hermawan Tarjono, Dian Swastatika's corporate secretary. (Investor Daily p.15)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Global stocks and the euro rose on Tuesday on hopes Europe's top powers will supply fresh support for Greece, even as uncertainty driven by fears of a Greek default coursed through markets.

* Indonesia's main stock index slipped 0.55 percent on Tuesday with lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri leading the turnovers.

* U.S. stocks gained on Tuesday as investors bought shares beaten down in recent weeks and bet European leaders would take action soon to ease the Greek debt crisis.

* Brent crude prices slipped on Tuesday, dragged down by spread selling and a downward revision to the International Energy Agency's forecast for growth in global oil consumption due to the struggling economy.

* Malaysian palm oil futures retreated on Tuesday from near one-month highs hit the previous day as a better-than-expected production outlook for the U.S. soy crop signalled improving vegetable oil supplies. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2303 GMT------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,172.87 0.91% 10.600 USD/JPY 76.93 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.992 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,835.79 0.14% 2.490 US CRUDE CLc1 $89.94 -0.30% -0.280 DOW JONES 11105.85 0.40% 44.73 ASIA ADRS 118.03 0.87% 1.02 -------------------------------------------------------------

