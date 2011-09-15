JAKARTA, Sept 15 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Global equities rallied and the euro rose on Wednesday as optimism over tentative steps to resolve Europe's debt crisis overcame still widespread fears that Greece will ultimately default on its debt.

* Indonesia's main stock index slipped 1.95 percent on Wednesday as mounting euro zone debt concerns eroded broad market sentiment, with banks under pressure from the global banking crisis. Jakarta had $166 million in outflows, its biggest since August 19, as the rupiah , fell, Thomson Reuters data showed.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* U.S. stocks rose 1 percent in a third day of gains on Wednesday after European leaders displayed new urgency in efforts to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

* Brent crude futures rose on Wednesday, snapping a string of four down sessions on hopes the euro zone's debt crisis would ease and as the euro rose versus the dollar.

* Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early losses on Wednesday, with investors citing an over-sold market and fluctuations in currencies, but gains were capped by a bigger-than-expected U.S. soybean crop outlook. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @2311 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,188.68 1.35% 15.810 USD/JPY 76.67 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.992 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,821.24 0.06% 1.140 US CRUDE CLc1 $88.76 -0.17% -0.150 DOW JONES 11246.73 1.27% 140.88 ASIA ADRS 118.39 0.31% 0.36 -------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest.

* Stocks to buy or sell...

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on Max. rupiah and dollar deposit rates unchanged Cement sales in Aug fall 0.3 pct y/y Freeport workers give midnight strike deadline New rule on exporters to take effect in Oct Indonesia's cbank sees room to cut rate Bank Maspion ends sale talks with CCB Freeport Indonesia workers begin month strike (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana)