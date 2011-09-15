JAKARTA, Sept 15 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Global equities rallied and the euro rose on Wednesday as
optimism over tentative steps to resolve Europe's debt crisis
overcame still widespread fears that Greece will ultimately
default on its debt.
* Indonesia's main stock index slipped 1.95 percent
on Wednesday as mounting euro zone debt concerns eroded broad
market sentiment, with banks under pressure from the global
banking crisis. Jakarta had $166 million in outflows, its
biggest since August 19, as the rupiah , fell, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
* U.S. stocks rose 1 percent in a third day of gains on
Wednesday after European leaders displayed new urgency in
efforts to contain the euro zone debt crisis.
* Brent crude futures rose on Wednesday, snapping a string
of four down sessions on hopes the euro zone's debt crisis would
ease and as the euro rose versus the dollar.
* Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early losses on
Wednesday, with investors citing an over-sold market and
fluctuations in currencies, but gains were capped by a
bigger-than-expected U.S. soybean crop outlook.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @2311 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG
NET CHG
S&P 500 1,188.68 1.35% 15.810
USD/JPY 76.67 -0.05% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.992 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,821.24 0.06% 1.140
US CRUDE CLc1 $88.76 -0.17% -0.150
DOW JONES 11246.73 1.27% 140.88
ASIA ADRS 118.39 0.31% 0.36
-------------------------------------------------------------
Max. rupiah and dollar deposit rates unchanged
Cement sales in Aug fall 0.3 pct y/y
Freeport workers give midnight strike deadline
New rule on exporters to take effect in Oct
Indonesia's cbank sees room to cut rate
Bank Maspion ends sale talks with CCB
Freeport Indonesia workers begin month strike
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana)