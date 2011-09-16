JAKARTA, Sept 16 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Global stocks advanced for a third straight day and the euro rose sharply on Thursday after the world's major central banks moved to ease funding for European banks in a coordinated effort to corral Europe's debt crisis.

* Indonesia's main stock index slipped 0.65 percent on Thursday with banks led losers amid weak global financial sentiment. Indonesia's largest lender, Bank Mandiri , dropped 1.6 percent, extending its losses for a fourth session and sliding to the lowest in almost six months at one point.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* U.S. stocks rose for a fourth day on Thursday as coordinated central bank action calmed fears that Europe's financial sector was headed for a credit freeze due to the region's sovereign debt crisis.

* Brent crude oil futures jumped more than 2 percent on Thursday as action by major central banks to boost liquidity of European banks and strong support for debt-strapped Greece eased euro zone debt worries.

* Malaysian palm oil futures hit a near six-week high on Thursday, boosted by currencies and firmer crude prices, although concerns over falling exports and lingering economic uncertainty capped gains. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @2354 GMT-------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,209.11 1.72% 20.430 USD/JPY 76.69 -0.07% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0828 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,786.64 -0.11% -2.000 US CRUDE CLc1 $89.33 -0.08% -0.070 DOW JONES 11433.18 1.66% 186.45 ASIA ADRS 120.11 1.45% 1.72 -------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest.

* Stocks to buy or sell...

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on Indonesia Sept palm export tax at 15 pct Freeport assesses Grasberg strike on deliveries Foreign selling push Indonesia debt yields up Freeport mine has been "paralysed" by strike Goldstar Korea, Adhi Karya win $1.5 bln project Inpex to start LNG output in 2016 Chevron to invest $3 bln/year in 2011 Indonesia considers fiscal stimulus for 2012 Govt says no rush to issue global sukuk SMART says Nestle resumes palm oil buys (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana)