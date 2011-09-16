(Adds digest)

JAKARTA, Sept 16 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST - LIPPO TO SPEND 5 TRLN RPH FOR TOWNSHIP PROJECTS IN EASTERN INDONESIA Property developer Lippo Group will spend 5 trillion rupiah to develop a number of townships on a minimum 100 hectares of land in Makassar, Manado, Kupang and Ambon, said CEO James Riady. Projects are expected to start next year. (Bisnis Indonesia p.7) - SUBSIDIZED FUEL VOLUMES TO REACH 40 MLN KILOLITRES IN 2012 Indonesia's government and parliament agreed the volume of subsidized fuel in 2012 can reach 40 million kilolitres, in line with the government's proposal in the 2012 state budget. Subsidized fuel consumption from January to August was 27.29 million kilolitres or 101.3 percent of its quota in the 2011 revised state budget, said chief economic minister, Hatta Rajasa. (Bisnis Indonesia p.9) - HOUSEHOLD APPLIANCE SALES IN 2011 EXPECTED TO REACH 21.74 TRLN RPH IN Indonesia's household appliances sales in 2011 are expected to reach 21.74 trillion rupiah on strong demand for refrigerators and washing machines, said Guntur Sanjoyo, general manager of market research firm GfK Indonesia. The firm sees 2011 retail electronic sales will reach 22.38 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1) - AP II TO OPEN BID FOR AIRPORT EXPANSION PROJECT WORTH 11.75 TRLN RPH IN 2012 State airport operator Angkasa Pura (AP) II will open a tender for an expansion project in Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta airport worth 11.75 trillion rupiah in the first quarter of 2012, said CEO Tri S. Sunoko, adding that four investors from India, Singapore, South Korea and Japan have expressed interest in the project. The firm sees the expansion will be completed in 2014. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i4 & Investor Daily p.6) - CAR SALES IN AUG DOWN 18 PCT M/M The Indonesian Automotive Association (Gaikindo) reported sales in August were down 18 percent to 73,279 units from July sales. But sales from January to August were up 14 percent to 580,022 units compared from 507,092 units a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8) - TOYOTA ASTRA ESTIMATES 2011 CAR SALES MAY EXCEED INDUSTRY'S TARGET Toyota Astra Motor, a distributor company of Toyota brand, estimates 2011 car sales could reach a new record high of 900,000 units, above the Indonesia Car Industry Association's (GAIKINDO) estimation of 850,000 units, said the company marketing director, Joko Trisanyoto. He added that sales would pick up in October and November, boosted by promotion and year-end spending. (Jakarta Globe p.B1) - SEVEN BANKS TO OFFER LOAN FOR BAKRIE SUMATERA TO FINANCE DEBT Oil palm plantation firm Bakrie Sumatera Plantations will likely get a loan from seven banks, with five years tenure, to pay its maturing debt worth $210 million, said Harry M Nadir, the company's finance director, who declined to name the banks. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1 & Investor Daily p.14) - PELINDO WEIGHS ISSUING BOND WORTH 2 TRLN RPH IN 2012 State seaport operator Pelindo II is considering issuing bonds worth around 2 trillion rupiah next year to finance its 2012 capital expenditure of 5 trillion rupiah, said CEO Richard Joost Lino, adding that it will use the funds to finance the Kalibaru port project and to develop a port in Sorong, Papua. The firm sees 2011 net profits will reach 2 trillion rupiah, up 58 percent from 1.26 trillion rupiah last year. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2 & Investor Daily p.6) -TOWER BERSAMA TO SPEND $1.65 BLN FOR TOWER PURCHASING Telecommunication tower provider Tower Bersama Infrastructure will spend $1.65 billion to buy towers that belong to mobile phone operator Indosat, said Helmy Yusman Santoso, the company's director. Indosat earlier said it will soon open a tender for selling its 4,000 telecommunication towers. (Kontan p.4) - JASA MARGA TO ISSUE BONDS WORTH 1 TRLN RPH IN FIRST HALF 2012 The largest toll road operator Jasa Marga plans to issue bonds worth 1 trillion rupiah in the first half of 2012 that will be used to pay maturing debt and for expansion, said commissioner Sumaryanto Widayatin. (Investor Daily p.15)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Global stocks advanced for a third straight day and the euro rose sharply on Thursday after the world's major central banks moved to ease funding for European banks in a coordinated effort to corral Europe's debt crisis.

* Indonesia's main stock index slipped 0.65 percent on Thursday with banks led losers amid weak global financial sentiment. Indonesia's largest lender, Bank Mandiri , dropped 1.6 percent, extending its losses for a fourth session and sliding to the lowest in almost six months at one point.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* U.S. stocks rose for a fourth day on Thursday as coordinated central bank action calmed fears that Europe's financial sector was headed for a credit freeze due to the region's sovereign debt crisis.

* Brent crude oil futures jumped more than 2 percent on Thursday as action by major central banks to boost liquidity of European banks and strong support for debt-strapped Greece eased euro zone debt worries.

* Malaysian palm oil futures hit a near six-week high on Thursday, boosted by currencies and firmer crude prices, although concerns over falling exports and lingering economic uncertainty capped gains. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @2354 GMT-------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,209.11 1.72% 20.430 USD/JPY 76.69 -0.07% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0828 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,786.64 -0.11% -2.000 US CRUDE CLc1 $89.33 -0.08% -0.070 DOW JONES 11433.18 1.66% 186.45 ASIA ADRS 120.11 1.45% 1.72 -------------------------------------------------------------

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on Indonesia Sept palm export tax at 15 pct [ID:nJ9E7HU01D Freeport assesses Grasberg strike on deliveries Foreign selling push Indonesia debt yields up [ID:nL3E7KF09Z Freeport mine has been "paralysed" by strike Goldstar Korea, Adhi Karya win $1.5 bln project Inpex to start LNG output in 2016 [ID:nL3E7KF0EX Chevron to invest $3 bln/year in 2011 [ID:nL3E7KF1Q1 Indonesia considers fiscal stimulus for 2012 [ID:nJ9E7JF02A Govt says no rush to issue global sukuk [ID:nJ9E7JF02G SMART says Nestle resumes palm oil buys