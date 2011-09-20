JAKARTA, Sept 20 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- TSINGSHAN STEEL TO BUILD NICKEL SMELTER WORTH $4 BLN

Tshingshan Steel, a unit of China's Dingxin Investment Group, in cooperation with Indonesia's Bintang Delapan group, plans to develop a $4 billion nickel smelter in Central Sulawesi and Southeast Sulawesi, said M.S. Hidayat, industry minister. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- JAKARTA REGIONAL GOVT TO STOP MONORAIL PROJECT

The Jakarta regional government has decided to give up on a monorail project after Jakarta Monorel, the project's developer, failed to get a partner to work on the project, and it will soon terminate the agreement with the firm, said Governor Fauzi Bowo. (Investor Daily)

- KRAKATAU STEEL TO EXPAND INTO MINING SECTOR

Krakatau Steel , Indonesia's biggest steelmaker, plans to set up a new unit Krakatau Natural Resources by the end of this year to handle the firm's need for iron ore and coking coal, said CEO Fazwar Bujang (Bisnis Indonesia)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian stocks and the euro fell on Tuesday after ratings agency S&P downgraded Italy and amid fears of a Greek default, as investors worried that the euro zone's debt woes will pitch the global financial system into a full-blown banking crisis.

* Indonesia's main stock index down 2.09 percent on Monday with banks led losers amid weak global financial sentiment. Asia's biggest coal exporter Bumi Resources dropped 1.85 percent leading turnover while oil and gas producer Energi Mega Persada plunged 7.3 percent.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* U.S. stocks fell on Monday but staged a late comeback after fears of a looming Greek debt default diminished on news of a possible deal to advance new bailout funds to Greece.

* Oil tumbled in a second day of heavy losses on Monday, with Brent crude reaching its lowest price in almost a month as escalating fears over the euro zone debt crisis triggered across-the-board selling of riskier assets.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday as Europe stumbled over attempts to solve the euro zone debt crisis, strengthening investor fears commodity demand growth may slow. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0126 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1204.09 -0.98% -11.920 USD/JPY 76.56 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9541 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1778.89 0.01% 0.160 US CRUDE CLc1 85.79 0.11% 0.090 DOW JONES 11401.01 -0.94% -108.08 ASIA ADRS 119.09 -1.52% -1.84 -------------------------------------------------------------

