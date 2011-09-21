JAKARTA, Sept 21 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- CIPUTRA PROPERTY TO GET 1.8 TRLN RPH SYNDICATED LOAN
Ciputra Property , a unit of Indonesia's Ciputra
group, expects to secure a 1.8 trillion rupiah syndicated loan
this year to finance its superblock project in Jakarta, said the
company's CEO Candra Ciputra. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- JABABEKA TO RAISE $150 MLN OF DEBT FOR EXPANSION
Kawasan Industri Jababeka , Indonesia's leading
industrial park developer, plans to issue 3 to 5 year promissory
notes worth $150 million this year to finance its dry port
development, power plant project and land acquisition, said
Mulyadi Suganda, the company's corporate secretary. (Kontan)
- BANK MUTIARA TO ISSUE SUBDEBT WORTH 1 TRLN RPH
Bank Mutiara, a small Indonesian lender, plans to issue
subordinated bonds worth 1 trillion rupiah in the fourth quarter
of 2011 to boost its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) up to 10-11
percent from a current 9.9 percent, said the the firm's
president director Maryono (Investor Daily)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Asian stocks held steady on Wednesday ahead of the
conclusion of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting in
which Chairman Ben Bernanke is widely expected to announce
further steps to stimulate a flagging economic
recovery.
* Indonesia's main stock index gained 0.08 percent
on Tuesday despite foreign outflows leading by banking stocks,
including Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat Indonesia
.
For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .
* U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday as investors
waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve would offer more
economic stimulus and if Greece made progress in talks to avoid
a default.
* Oil rose on Tuesday after steep losses in the previous
session, as financial markets got a lift from hopes the U.S.
Federal Reserve's policy panel could act to boost the
economy.
* Malaysian palm oil futures inched up on Tuesday as the
weaker ringgit made the vegetable oil cheaper to process
at time when exports could start rising again ahead of an Indian
festival and a national holiday in China.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0140 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1202.09 -0.17% -2.000
USD/JPY 76.44 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9471 -- 0.010
SPOT GOLD 1798.59 -0.26% -4.660
US CRUDE CLc1 86.41 -0.59% -0.510
DOW JONES 11408.66 0.07% 7.65
ASIA ADRS 118.34 -0.63% -0.75
-------------------------------------------------------------
LATEST STORIES ON:
* Indonesia stocks........
* Southeast Asian stocks..
* Asian stocks preview....
* Asian currencies........
* U.S. stocks.............
* Oil prices..............
* Global markets..........
* Malaysian crude palm oil
* Indonesian palm oil.....
* Global economy..........
* Key Asian companies.....
* Key currencies..........
* Major deals of interest.
* Stocks to buy or sell...
IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on
Astra sees 2012 car sales hitting 1 mln
Cargill to invest in Cocoa grinding
SCC buys 30 pct stake in Chandra Asri
(Reporting by Janeman Latul & Rin Hindryati)