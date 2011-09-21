JAKARTA, Sept 21 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- CIPUTRA PROPERTY TO GET 1.8 TRLN RPH SYNDICATED LOAN

Ciputra Property , a unit of Indonesia's Ciputra group, expects to secure a 1.8 trillion rupiah syndicated loan this year to finance its superblock project in Jakarta, said the company's CEO Candra Ciputra. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- JABABEKA TO RAISE $150 MLN OF DEBT FOR EXPANSION

Kawasan Industri Jababeka , Indonesia's leading industrial park developer, plans to issue 3 to 5 year promissory notes worth $150 million this year to finance its dry port development, power plant project and land acquisition, said Mulyadi Suganda, the company's corporate secretary. (Kontan)

- BANK MUTIARA TO ISSUE SUBDEBT WORTH 1 TRLN RPH

Bank Mutiara, a small Indonesian lender, plans to issue subordinated bonds worth 1 trillion rupiah in the fourth quarter of 2011 to boost its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) up to 10-11 percent from a current 9.9 percent, said the the firm's president director Maryono (Investor Daily)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian stocks held steady on Wednesday ahead of the conclusion of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting in which Chairman Ben Bernanke is widely expected to announce further steps to stimulate a flagging economic recovery.

* Indonesia's main stock index gained 0.08 percent on Tuesday despite foreign outflows leading by banking stocks, including Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat Indonesia .

* U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve would offer more economic stimulus and if Greece made progress in talks to avoid a default.

* Oil rose on Tuesday after steep losses in the previous session, as financial markets got a lift from hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy panel could act to boost the economy.

* Malaysian palm oil futures inched up on Tuesday as the weaker ringgit made the vegetable oil cheaper to process at time when exports could start rising again ahead of an Indian festival and a national holiday in China. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0140 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1202.09 -0.17% -2.000 USD/JPY 76.44 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9471 -- 0.010 SPOT GOLD 1798.59 -0.26% -4.660 US CRUDE CLc1 86.41 -0.59% -0.510 DOW JONES 11408.66 0.07% 7.65 ASIA ADRS 118.34 -0.63% -0.75 -------------------------------------------------------------

Astra sees 2012 car sales hitting 1 mln Cargill to invest in Cocoa grinding SCC buys 30 pct stake in Chandra Asri (Reporting by Janeman Latul & Rin Hindryati)