JAKARTA, Sept 22 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

- DOMESTIC TYRE SALES DOWN 26 PCT IN AUGUST M/M

Indonesia's domestic tyre sales fell 26 percent in August to 750,342 units from 1.024 million units a month earlier due to a longer than expected Islamic holiday, said Azis Pane, the chairman of Indonesia's tyre manufacturers association. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- ADARO TO SPEND $230 MLN FOR STEAM POWER PLANT PROJECT

Adaro Energy plans to spend $230 million to build a 2,000 megawatt coal-fired power plant worth between $3-3.5 billion in Pemalang, Central Java, said Andre Mamuaya, a company's director (Investor Daily)

* Asian stocks fell on Thursday, following a slide on Wall Street, as investors took fright at a warning from the Federal Reserve that the United States faced a grim economic outlook with "significant downside risks".

* Indonesia's main stock index fell 1.46 percent on Wednesday financial sectors pushed down Jakarta Index into its lowest level this year due to weakening rupiah.

* U.S. stocks suffered their worst drop in a month after the Federal Reserve said there were "significant downside risks" to the economy even as it took another stab at boosting growth.

* Brent crude futures fell more than $1 on concern that measures announced by the U.S. Federal Reserve may not be enough to jump-start an economy the bank said faces significant downside risks.

* Malaysian palm oil barely moved on Wednesday as investors grew wary over attempts to resolve Europe's debt crisis and shore up the U.S. economy against a slide back into recession -- factors that can stall global commodity demand. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0203 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1166.76 -2.94% -35.330 USD/JPY 76.77 0.43% 0.330 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8439 -- -0.012 SPOT GOLD 1776.45 -0.27% -4.840 US CRUDE CLc1 84.87 -1.22% -1.050 DOW JONES 11124.84 -2.49% -283.82 ASIA ADRS 114.87 -2.93% -3.47 -------------------------------------------------------------

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on Sulawesi Aug cocoa drops 76.7 percent Indonesia's US wheat imports set to fall BP Migas says ENI's Jangkrik block starts 2015 BP Migas names contractor for Exxon's Cepu block Govt buys back 2.1 trln rph of debt Govt reaffirms CPO tax is 15 pct in Sept Inpex, Statoil among winners of 9 oil,gas blocks Strikes limiting copper shipments-Freeport

