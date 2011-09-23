JAKARTA, Sept 23 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- ADIRA TO ISSUE 6 TRLN RPH BONDS IN 2 YEARS
Adira Dinamika Multifinance , the nation's leading
financing firm, plans to issue bonds worth up to 6 trillion
rupiah within the next two years and it will issue 1.5-2
trillion rupiah worth of first-phase bond this year, , said I
Dewa Made Susila, the company's finance director. (Investor
Daily)
- JAN-AUGUST COAL PRODUCTION AT 237 MLN TONNES - ASSOC
Indonesia coal mining association reported coal production for
the first eight-month have reached 235 million tonnes and could
reach 340 million tonnes this year or higher than the
government's target of 270 million tonnes, said the chairman Bob
Kamandanu. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- TOTAL E&P SEES GAS OUTPUT FROM SENIPAH FIELD AT 1,000
MMSCFD IN 2013
Total E&P, a unit of France's Total, expects gas production
of its Senipah-Peciko South Mahakam filed will reach 1,000
million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) by 2013 from the
current 729 mmscfd, said Bambang Hardjoko, the company's shift
production supervisor. (Bisnis Indonesia)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* The euro rose briefly early on Friday on talk of a G20
emergency statement to address the euro zone crisis, but the
prospect of a global recession kept Asian stocks firmly on track
for their worst weekly drop since November 2008.
* Indonesia's main stock index plunged 8.9 percent
on Thursday, its worst drop since the 2008 financial crisis, as
concern over the struggling ruiah currency and eears over the
global economy.
For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .
* U.S. stocks plunged on Thursday, extending a selloff to
four days, as policymakers' failure to arrest global economic
stagnation sent markets spiraling downward.
* U.S. crude futures rose more than $1, recouping some of
the previous session's losses that took prices to their lowest
since early August.
* Malaysian palm oil dropped to one-week lows on Thursday
after the U.S. Federal Reserve warned of significant risks to
the world's largest economy, building on concerns of a recession
stalling commodity demand growth.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0143 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1129.56 -3.19% -37.200
USD/JPY 76.24 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.718 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1747.49 0.70% 12.160
US CRUDE CLc1 81.41 1.12% 0.900
DOW JONES 10733.83 -3.51% -391.01
ASIA ADRS 110.04 -4.20% -4.83
-------------------------------------------------------------
IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on
Rubber output to rise 3 pct in 2012-assoc
Palm oil board sees 2012 CPO price at $1,050/T
Indonsia sees room for extra LNG supply to Japan
Cocoa output to rise 19 pct in 2012-assoc
Govt aims to buy 5 trln rupiah in bond auction
Indonesia cbank buys 1.74 trln rph of govt bonds
Jakarta plunges 8.9pct, biggest fall since 2008
(Reporting by Janeman Latul & Rin Hindryati)