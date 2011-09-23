JAKARTA, Sept 23 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

- ADIRA TO ISSUE 6 TRLN RPH BONDS IN 2 YEARS

Adira Dinamika Multifinance , the nation's leading financing firm, plans to issue bonds worth up to 6 trillion rupiah within the next two years and it will issue 1.5-2 trillion rupiah worth of first-phase bond this year, , said I Dewa Made Susila, the company's finance director. (Investor Daily)

- JAN-AUGUST COAL PRODUCTION AT 237 MLN TONNES - ASSOC Indonesia coal mining association reported coal production for the first eight-month have reached 235 million tonnes and could reach 340 million tonnes this year or higher than the government's target of 270 million tonnes, said the chairman Bob Kamandanu. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- TOTAL E&P SEES GAS OUTPUT FROM SENIPAH FIELD AT 1,000 MMSCFD IN 2013

Total E&P, a unit of France's Total, expects gas production of its Senipah-Peciko South Mahakam filed will reach 1,000 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) by 2013 from the current 729 mmscfd, said Bambang Hardjoko, the company's shift production supervisor. (Bisnis Indonesia)

* The euro rose briefly early on Friday on talk of a G20 emergency statement to address the euro zone crisis, but the prospect of a global recession kept Asian stocks firmly on track for their worst weekly drop since November 2008.

* Indonesia's main stock index plunged 8.9 percent on Thursday, its worst drop since the 2008 financial crisis, as concern over the struggling ruiah currency and eears over the global economy.

* U.S. stocks plunged on Thursday, extending a selloff to four days, as policymakers' failure to arrest global economic stagnation sent markets spiraling downward.

* U.S. crude futures rose more than $1, recouping some of the previous session's losses that took prices to their lowest since early August.

* Malaysian palm oil dropped to one-week lows on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve warned of significant risks to the world's largest economy, building on concerns of a recession stalling commodity demand growth. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0143 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1129.56 -3.19% -37.200 USD/JPY 76.24 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.718 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1747.49 0.70% 12.160 US CRUDE CLc1 81.41 1.12% 0.900 DOW JONES 10733.83 -3.51% -391.01 ASIA ADRS 110.04 -4.20% -4.83 -------------------------------------------------------------

(Reporting by Janeman Latul & Rin Hindryati)