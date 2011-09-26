JAKARTA, Sept 26 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST - SOLO BOMBING LINKED TO AMBON VIOLENCE Counter terrorism officials have linked Sunday's suicide bombing at a church in Solo to a deadly clash in Ambon earlier this month, said an officer with the police's counter terrorism squad Densus 88 on anonymity condition. (Jakarta Globe P.A3) - CLIPAN EXPECTS TO RAISE 1.35 TRLN RPH FROM RIGHT ISSUE, BONDS Financing firm Clipan Finance plans a right issue and bond issuance to raise a total of 1.35 trillion rupiah that aims to meet its 2011 financing target of between 3.5-4 trillion rupiah, said deputy director Dwi Janto. The firm has appointed Evergreen Capital and Indo Premiere Securities to act underwriter for its bond issuance scheduled to be done in October. (Bisnis Indonesia p.6) - PERTAMINA TO START RFCC CONSTRUCTION State-owned oil and gas firm Pertamina would start the construction of a residual fluid catalytic cracking (RFCC) in Cilacap, Central Java, next week to boost production from the refinery to 411,000 barrels oil per day (bopd), said the firm's vice president for corporate communications Mochammad Harun. The refinery unit valued at 8 trillion rupiah. (Jakarta Post P.13) - LOTTE MART EXPECTS TO OWN 100 OUTLETS IN 2018 South Korean retail firm Lotte Mart sees number of outlets will reach 100 units in 2018, up from current 24 outlets, said Kim young Gyoon, the company's director, adding that it expects sales in 2012 will up 128 percent to $32 million from 2011 target sales of $14 million. (Bisnis Indonesia p.10) - SMARTFREN SAYS READY TO ISSUE 2.7 TRLN RPH IN CONVERTIBLE BONDS Telecommunication firm Smartfrend Telecom plans to issue convertible bonds worth 2.7 trillion rupiah next year, aiming to finance working capital and its capital expenditure said Antony Susilo, the company's finance director. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1 & Kontan p.3) - CHANDRA ASRI H1 NET PROFIT UP 15 PCT Petrochemical company Chandra Asri Petrochemical reported a 15 percent rise in first-half net profit to $26.3 million as sales that were up 20 percent to $1.14 billion compared with the same period last year, said the company's president director Erwin Ciputra. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1, Investor Daily p.13 & Kontan p.4) - CIKAMPEK-PALIMANAN TOLL ROAD TO BE COMPLETED IN 2012 Malaysian toll road operator Plus Expressways Berhard said it expects to complete a 116-kilometer Cikampek-Palimanan toll road worth 11.75 trillion rupiah in January 2012, said Dato' Noorizah Hj Abd Hamid, the company's managing director. (Investor Daily p.6) - BNI CORPORATE LENDING REACHS 50 TRLN RPH State lender Bank Negara Indonesia has disbursed 50 trillion rupiah of corporate loans that mainly distributed to telecommunication firm, power plant company and toll road developer said Rosadelima Dwi Mutiari, head of corporate banking division. The firm expects 2011 total corporate loan will reach 70 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily p.21) - INDONESIA'S FURNITURE EXPORT EXPECTED TO DECLINE - ASSOC Indonesia's furniture export is expected to decline following crisis in Europe and the U.S. as this month exports were down 30 percent from last year, said Ambar Tjahjono, the chairman of Indonesia's Furniture and Handicraft Industry Association (Asmindo). The association earlier reported exports in the first half were down 21 percent to $1.15 billion compared to last year. (Kontan p.13)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* World stocks came off 14-month lows on Friday on expectations policy-makers would take further action to ease the euro zone debt crisis, while commodities fell broadly on worries about a global economic slump.

* Indonesia's main stock index gained 1.7 percent on Friday amid the grim outlook for the U.S. economy and worries about Europe's debt.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, stopping the bleeding after a disastrous four days of selling marred by severe anxiety over Europe's spiraling debt crisis and the Fed's dire warning about the U.S. economy.

* Oil fell to six-week lows on Friday, as fresh concerns about the euro zone added to the economic gloom that knocked as much as 9 percent off prices this week.

* Vegetable oil futures tumbled on Friday as commodity markets across the board went into freefall on prospects of a global economic slowdown eroding commodity demand growth. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0032 GMT-----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1136.43 0.61% 6.870 USD/JPY 76.67 0.25% 0.190 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8282 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1656.19 -0.05% -0.840 US CRUDE CLc1 80.33 0.60% 0.480 DOW JONES 10771.48 0.35% 37.65 ASIA ADRS 111.57 1.39% 1.53 ------------------------------------------------------------

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on Indonesia president says to reshuffle cabinet Freeport union plan not to continue mediation Cbank will continue to intervene, buy bonds Freeport union may extend strike beyond 1 month Value-add mining deadline should be delayed-IMA Cbank buys back 321 bln rph of govt bonds Tin exports may fall 50 pct on price drop-assoc Saratoga, Tiger buy Indonesia's Mandala Airlines Explosion near church in Indonesia's Solo city CNOOC cuts some oil output at offshore field

($1 = 8,780 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana & Rin Hindryati)