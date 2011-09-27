JAKARTA, Sept 27Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

- GOVT TO NEGOTIATE LNG EXPORT CONTRACTS

Indonesian government has set up a team to evaluate and renegotiate all LNG selling contracts in order to secure domestic gas supply for fertilizer-makers and increase supply for state utility firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara, said energy minister Darwin Zahedy Saleh. The team will report the result of its study to President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. (Jakarta Post p.13)

- PLN MAY DELAY PLAN TO ISSUE GLOBAL BOND UNTIL NEXT YEAR

State utility firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) may delay its global bond issuance worth $2 billion until next year over concern on global stock market, said CEO Dahlan Iskan. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i2)

- GOVT TO OFFER 17 INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS WORTH $9.89 BLN

Indonesian government is ready to offer 17 infrastructure projects worth $9.98 billion under the public private partnership scheme to investor via open tender, said Bastary Pandji Indra, director of public and private cooperation at the planning ministry on a statement. Among the projects include steam power plant in Central Java worth $3 billion, railway project in Central Kalimantan worth $2.1 billion and Umbulan drinking water project worth $204.2 million. (Bisnis Indonesia p.8)

- SUMMARECON TO SPEND 3.2 TRLN RPH FOR EXPANSION IN 3 YEARS

Property developer Summarecon Agung sees it needs 3.2 trillion rupiah for expansion in the next three years said Michael Yong, the company's finance director, adding that the firm will issue bonds in either 2012 or 2013 to partly finance the expansion. (Kontan p.4)

- BUMI RESOURCES SEES Q3 SALES RISE 27 PCT Y/Y

Coal miner Bumi Resources expects sales in the third quarter will reach 16.5 million tonnes, up 27 percent compared with the same period last year, said Dileep Srivastava, the company's director. (Investor Daily p.13)

- WIKA TO SPEND 1 TRLN RPH FOR 3 POWER PLANT PROJECTS

State construction firm Wijaya Karya will spend 1 trillion rupiah to develop three power plants that include a 25-megawatt diesel power plant (PLTD) in Ambon, 60-megawatt PLTD in Borang and 20 megawatt gastification power plant in Rengat, said CEO Bintang Perbowo. (Investor Daily p.14)

- CONSTRUCTION SECTOR TO GROW 20 PCT IN 2012 - ASSOC

The Indonesia's construction executive association (Gapensi) sees construction sector in 2012 will grow by 20 percent to 650 trillion rupiah from this year's target of 555 trillion rupiah, said the chairman Soeharsojo. (Bisnis Indonesia p.8)

- INDONESIA'S 2011 TYRE OUTPUT EXPECTED TO DECLINE 9.23 PCT

International Rubber Study Group reported Indonesia's tyre production in 2011 is expected to reach 47.2 million units, down 9 percent from 52 million units a year earlier as demand declining. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8 & Investor Daily p.8)

- MATAHARI H1 NET PROFIT UP 99 PCT

Retail company Matahari Department Store booked a 99 percent rise in first-half net profit to 258.98 billion rupiah from 130.09 billion rupiah a year earlier as revenues were up 13 percent to 1.85 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i3 & Kontan p.4)

