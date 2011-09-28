JAKARTA, Sept 28 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- INDIA'S LARSEN & TOUBRO EYES $8 BLN OIL REFINARY PROJECT IN BANTEN

Larsen & Toubro Ltd , India's top engineering and construction firm, has expressed interest to participate in the $8 billion Bojonegara oil refinery project in Banten that is expected to have capacity of 2x150,000 barrels per day, said Rudy Radjab, CEO Banten Global Development, Banten provincial government-owned firm. (Bisnis Indonesia p.1)

- BAKRIE & BROTHERS TO EXPAND INTO SEA TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS

Bakrie and Brother through its unit Bakrie Energy International mulls entering into sea transportation and shipping businesses aiming to boost margins said Eddy Soeparno, the company's finance director. (Kontan p.3)

- INCO SAYS KAREBBE HYDRO POWER PLANT STARTS OPERATION IN DEC

Nickel producer International Nickel Indonesia assured that its 90 megawatt Karebbe hydro power plant to start operation in December, said the firm's vice president director Bernardus Irmanto, adding that the firm has spent $97 million or 42 percent of its capital expenditure worth $232 million for the project. (Kontan p.4)

- PUSRI HOLDING TO SPEND 5.4 TRLN RPH FOR NEW FACTORY

Fertilizer-maker firm Pupuk Sriwijaya Holding plans to build a new factory worth $600 million with annual capacity of between 800,000-1 million tonnes in Bojonegoro, East Java, said the firm's CEO Arifin Tasrif. Currently, the firm is waiting for gas supply assurance from state oil and gas firm Pertamina. (Investor Daily p.26)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Stocks on major world exchanges were headed for their largest daily gain in 16 months on Tuesday and commodities also jumped on rising hopes that European leaders will beef up the euro zone's rescue fund and tackle the region's debt crisis.

* Indonesia's main stock index rose 4.76 percent on Tuesday. Indonesia and Thailand led regional rebound on hopes that European policymakers will act to contain Greece's debt problems and resolve the euro zone debt crisis.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* U.S. stocks rose for a third day on Tuesday on efforts by euro-zone officials to solidify the region's rescue fund and alleviate a sovereign debt crisis, boosting optimism.

* Brent and U.S. crude oil futures extended gains on Tuesday on rising hopes that fresh measures discussed by the European Central Bank could ease the debt crisis in the region.

* Malaysian palm oil futures bounced up on Tuesday as bargain hunters resurfaced after the market slid to a one-year low the previous day on concerns that developed countries were pushing the world into a recession. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2324 GMT------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1175.38 1.07% 12.430 USD/JPY 76.81 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.980 -- -0.000 SPOT GOLD $1649.99 0.07% 1.090 US CRUDE CLc1 $83.49 -1.14% -0.950 DOW JONES 11190.69 1.33% 146.83 ASIA ADRS 115.56 2.11% 2.39 -------------------------------------------------------------

($1 = 8,905 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana & Rin Hindryati)